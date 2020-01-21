Former state lawmaker Reilly Neill, a Democrat from Livingston, has announced on her campaign website she is dropping out of the governor's race primary.
As first reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Neill cited the role of money in the race, the Montana Democratic Party and media in the state as factors she says hamstrung her campaign.
Neill's campaign was centered around the issue of climate change, including a "Montana 2035 Sustainability Plan," mean to build on the work of the Climate Solutions Council created by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock and help the state "prepare for impacts and effects of climate change across all stage agencies and economic sectors."
"We can do better. We can strive for a more balanced party, press and political system," Neill wrote. "Political campaigns will wear on and continue, but slowing the pace of climate change and preparing for impacts in our future are humanity’s greatest tasks in the modern era and how we approach this issue will determine our collective fate as a society."
Neill also said her campaign was meant to stand in sharp opposition to that of U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who is running for governor.
Neill failed to generate much in the way of financial backing, pulling in a little more than $1,000 over her campaign.
Other Democrats in the race include Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who has raised about $450,000; Whitney Williams of Missoula, who has brought in $439,000, and state Rep. Casey Schreiner of Great Falls, who has raised about $85,000.
"It is with hope for greater change that I am stepping away from work on this gubernatorial campaign to work instead through the media to educate, inform and report on issues of climate change and human rights," Neill wrote.
Neill publishes the Montana Press Monthly, a Livingston-based free-distribution publication that covers news, arts and entertainment.
