Democrat Monica Tranel running for state's new U.S. House seat

That background, she said, should help a Democrat like her connect well with rural voters.

“My parents came from the Catholic Democratic traditional of the Mississippi River Valley. I was rooted in economic and social justice and that was something I learned and they really instilled in us growing up,” Tranel said. “It wasn’t so much the political party you belong to, it wasn’t so much defining ourselves as us versus them or Democrat versus Republican, but working hard and having the benefit of your hard work pay off.”

Though the district lines haven’t been drawn yet, Tranel said her PSC race gave her an opportunity to meet a lot of people in western Montana and spend time in the rural counties and get a good understanding of the issues and concerns they have.

“I don’t see that voice now, that voice of rural Democrats who come from that background,” Tranel said. “This is in my DNA. I love Montana. It’s in my blood, it’s the air I breath and I will fight for it every day.”