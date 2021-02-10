Democrat makes another run at Montana paid family leave

Clouse said based on an analysis of the bill, she'd pay about $150 as her share to cover her 16 employees, which she said is less than the cost of janitorial services. She also said it costs her about $3,000 to recruit and retain new employees, so the legislation would help her if an employee had to quit a job and not return because they couldn't take leave.

"It's a better investment for my people. Together, for so little, so we can provide a value to our employees and our business that I can't afford alone," Clouse said.

The bill also has elective provisions for people who are self-employed. It also has provisions if an employer already has a program in place, Funk said.

Those opposed to the bill included the Montana Chamber of Commerce, who said the bill costs too much and would force businesses who didn't want to participate into the program.

"This bill is compulsory, and it creates a large new government program with new fees, new taxes required to be paid by Montana businesses," said Brian Thompson on behalf of the state Chamber. "These are very significant fees and it's going to be very difficult, especially on small Montana employers, small businesses."