Democrat makes another run at Montana paid family leave

A Helena lawmaker is hoping the third time's the charm for a proposal to provide paid family leave insurance.
Rep. Moffie Funk, a Democrat, is carrying House Bill 228. It would create the Montana Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, which would be funded by equal contributions from workers and employers.
From that pot of money, people needing leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child, to care for a family member with a serious medical condition, or recover from their own medical issue, could receive full or partial wages while away from their job.
"We have all either experienced ourselves or know someone who has experienced a serious illness or who has had to help a sick or aging family member or, more happily, welcoming a new family member," Funk told the House Business and Labor Committee on Wednesday. "These can be extremely stressful times and families should not have to struggle to make ends meet, or keep their job while facing these challenges."
Those who spoke in support of the bill included a small business owner, people who had needed leave themselves, groups representing workers and the Montana Budget and Policy Center.
Jennifer Clouse, who runs Skin Chic in Missoula, said the program would greatly benefit her as an employer and the people who work at her medical spa.
Clouse said based on an analysis of the bill, she'd pay about $150 as her share to cover her 16 employees, which she said is less than the cost of janitorial services. She also said it costs her about $3,000 to recruit and retain new employees, so the legislation would help her if an employee had to quit a job and not return because they couldn't take leave.
"It's a better investment for my people. Together, for so little, so we can provide a value to our employees and our business that I can't afford alone," Clouse said.
The bill also has elective provisions for people who are self-employed. It also has provisions if an employer already has a program in place, Funk said.
Those opposed to the bill included the Montana Chamber of Commerce, who said the bill costs too much and would force businesses who didn't want to participate into the program.
"This bill is compulsory, and it creates a large new government program with new fees, new taxes required to be paid by Montana businesses," said Brian Thompson on behalf of the state Chamber. "These are very significant fees and it's going to be very difficult, especially on small Montana employers, small businesses."
Funk acknowledged the bill does have high initial costs to the state Department of Labor and Industry, which would implement the program.
"(This) is a program that will pay for itself as we move forward," Funk said. "We just need to have the resolve to give it some seed money for the benefit of all Montanans."
Ronda Wiggers, who spoke on behalf of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said it would be challenging for employers to handle an employee gone for the maximum of three months allowed under the bill.
"This is a small business that may only have three employees, and ... we're asking them to figure out a way to allow their employees to be gone 12 weeks," Wiggers said.
Opponents also objected to what they called a broad characterization of who counts as family under the bill, which includes spouses, children, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren, domestic partners or spouses of those people, others related by blood or anyone "whose close association with the covered individual is the equivalent of an acknowledged family relationship."
Under the bill, lower income workers who make less than half the state's average wage would be eligible for 100% of their regular paycheck while on leave. The amount paid scales down the more a person makes, and the maximum weekly benefit is $1,000.
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.