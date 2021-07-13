Democrat Cora Neumann running for Montana's new U.S. House seat

Over the last year, Neumann said, Montanans have struggled with the health, economic and social fallout form the pandemic. She said she understands those struggles, after her father died in a lumber mill accident when she was a baby and her stepfather had to commute all across the state as a union carpenter to support the family.

"In Congress, I will fight for good jobs and wages," Neumann said. "I think between my experience and my work on the frontlines, working with rural and Native families and communities, together with my own personal story of understanding what it's like to lose your parent, to have your parent have to drive across the state, and leave your beloved hometown ... Montanans know struggle but they also know how to overcome."

If elected, Neumann said she would work to bring a bipartisan approach to the job. She said she would fight to make sure the state is well-represented in things like the infrastructure bill now in the U.S. Senate.

"That is something that has the capacity to create really good jobs and bring good wages to Montana families," Neumann said. " ... My goal is to do as much as I can for my home state and I have the skills and background to really work across the aisle to get things done."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}