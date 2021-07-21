Demand outpaces funding for one state COVID aid program, but not others

While local governments and agencies around the state have applied for $13.7 million more in water and sewer projects than the Legislature allocated earlier this year, the demand for rental assistance and a return-to-work bonus has lagged behind available funding.

But administrators say they're looking at other ways to use the rental money and that the worker bonuses still need time to play out.

The state said Wednesday 320 applications have been made for water and sewer grants totaling $919.7 million. The Legislature, through House Bill 632, put $906 million toward those types of projects from the roughly $900 million it divvied up in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. More than $2 billion is coming to the state under the law Congress passed earlier this year.

“The sheer volume of applications for water and sewer grants underscores the importance of applying ARPA funding toward responsible, long-term investments which the state has not made before,” Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press release. The funding and applications are in addition to projects the Legislature put money toward in various infrastructure bills that also passed earlier this year.