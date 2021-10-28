Dem. senators urge emergency protections for wolves in US West, Tester opposed

"If continued unabated for this hunting season, these extreme wolf eradication policies will result in the deaths of hundreds of gray wolves," the Democratic lawmakers said in a letter to Haaland. "The Department of Interior can prevent these senseless killings."

The letter was signed by senators including from California and Nevada in the West, but no Northern Rockies lawmakers.

In 2011, Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson successfully attached a budget "rider" that legislatively delisted wolves in the two states along, with Oregon, Washington and Utah.

On Thursday, Tester's office said he opposes the push for emergency protections from his Democratic colleagues but will follow the year-long federal review of Montana's and Idaho's new laws.

“Sen. Tester successfully led the charge to return management of gray wolves to the state of Montana and does not believe an emergency protection order is necessary at this time," a spokesperson for the senator said. "Any decisions impacting the future management of our wildlife always need to be based on the best available science, and not driven by politics.