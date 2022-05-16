Dem candidates for western House race talk climate change

While the Democrats running in the primary for Montana’s western U.S. House seat all agree it's critical to address a warming world that’s changing the climate in ways that affect the state’s leading industries, the three have different approaches for how to tackle the problem.

The race is between Cora Neumann, a Bozeman nonprofit executive who has focused on public health issues; Monica Tranel, a Missoula lawyer who has experience in the energy and natural resources sectors; and Tom Winter, a former state lawmaker from Missoula who works to expand access to broadband.

Scientists warn of a host of concerns tied to climate change ranging from ecological to human health. The Montana Climate Assessment notes that Montana’s rate of warming since 1895 has been greater than that of the U.S. overall, with future models predicting more days annually of extreme heat with daily minimum and maximum temperatures increasing. Trends suggest an uptick days of high wildfire danger, fewer days of snow cover and increases in climate-driven extreme weather.

Asked what would be the first things she’d to do start to working on climate change, Tranel said in a Missoula forum that she would try to end fossil fuel subsidies, demand full payment of federal leases, modernize the electric grid and deploy electric-vehicle charging stations across Montana and the country.

"Those are low-hanging fruit things that we can do right now," Tranel said.

The building industry, Tranel said, is another place to look, saying that getting the industry on board with a zero-carbon emission goal presents a huge opportunity as the state looks to also address the lack of affordable housing.

Tranel also said Montana’s winter-peaking wind and hydro generation, especially in the district, not only should be an opportunity to tap renewable resources but also to boost the state’s economy.

"In the electrical generation space and the transmission space, this is something Montana can and should be a leader on," she said.

Tranel has cited her work as a lawyer who has brought cases against NorthWestern Energy, a monopoly utility in the state, and helping ag producers install wind projects as experience that's has given her an understanding of how to talk about climate in ways that connect with people.

Tranel said dealing with climate change means treating it as a “solvable” problem that needs to be demystified.

“If we talk about climate change and the Arctic melting, and that just goes to be ‘What can you do?’ But if you talk about it like ‘We know how to reduce carbon emissions, we know how to do that.’ That’s a math problem. It’s an engineering problem. It’s a transmission question,” she said.

Tranel said she’s met people in towns like Broadview who illustrate an example of supporting things like a single wind turbine on their ranch for the revenue but watch Fox News every night. What she’s experienced, she said, is that people care more about energy being reliable and affordable than where it comes from.

“I don’t know that people are really defending fossil fuels except for the people who have a financial interest in doing that,” Tranel said. “It's really more about we want to know that it's going to work and we want it to be cheap. And our renewable resources do that.”

Neumann told the crowd at the Missoula forum that “climate change is here. It’s no longer existential.”

“I have teenagers and they are facing a future that they’re truly afraid of what is to come. And many young people that I know, my children included ... don't know whether or not they want to have children because of climate change. It’s heartbreaking. … We have to think about the planet that we’re passing on to our children,” Neumann said.

Two of the state’s largest industries — outdoor recreation and agriculture — have both already been hit dramatically by drought and climate change, Neumann said.

“No. 1, protecting public lands, they are the washing machine of our air and water,” Neumann said of her top priority to address climate change.

She also called for investing in continued research by universities in the state to look at soil health, regenerative agriculture, resilient crops and livestock health.

“Our farmers and ranchers are some of our best partners on addressing climate change and how we move forward as a state, including on food security,” Neumann said.

Her third proposal focuses on renewable energy.

“We have a proud history of … being an energy leader in this country. And so making sure that investments at the federal level are directed to and incentivizing investments in water, hydro, solar, and making sure that those jobs and the growth in that in that industry here in Montana also supports good paying jobs for Montanans and for unions,” Neumann said.

Neumann said it was important to have a Montana voice at the table talking about increasing domestic energy production and ensuring food security.

“We can bring that unique perspective to Washington,” Neumann said. “We also understand and have been a leader in domestic energy production, and we're going through an energy crisis right now. Who better to be a leading voice in Washington on energy than Montana?”

Winter started by acknowledging that the International Conference on Climate Change recently said the planet has about three years to stop burning carbon at the current rate to avoid catastrophic change.

“We will not meet that target,” Winter said. “I am one of the people who is hesitant to have a family because of what we face and because of 40 years of inaction on the part of our federal government. We need actual action immediately.”

Winter backs the Build Back Better legislation from President Joe Biden and its proposed $555 billion to address climate change. Winter said the plan could bring high-voltage transmission lines from places “where the wind blows continuously like Montana to the wealthier cities of the coast.”

He equated the opportunity to a better version of things like the mining that made the companies mining towns like Butte wealthy but left the environment devastated.

“I view this as a resource-extraction model that we can resuscitate and not harm our state. Butte made itself one of the richest towns between Minneapolis and Seattle based on pulling copper out of the ground to fund the war effort,” Winter said. “It completely destroyed the environment.”

But harnessing “our almost constantly blowing wind" just outside the district on the Rocky Mountain Front would give Montana the opportunity to “exploit our resources in a way that does not harm our environment,” Winter said.

“It enriches our communities, and also contributes to the national security of our country. I would say that the blowing winds specifically in Great Falls that drives all my friends crazy over there is one of the great economic facts for Montana's future,” Winter said.

Winter said his goal of a future without oil or gas was not a crackpot idea and was the same proposal put forward by the president that died narrowly in the U.S. Senate.

Winter also said his campaign was an example of taking a stand on climate change because it does not accept any money associated with fossil fuels.

“We are on board for the Green New Deal and climate justice, and we have to ensure that we run campaigns that show that we are anti oil and gas industry from Day 1,” Winter said.

— Montana State News Bureau Deputy Tom Kuglin contributed to this story.

