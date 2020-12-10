Delegation supports bill despite veto threat

Montana’s congressional delegation said Thursday that they support the annual defense bill, which includes many elements they advocated for, despite the president’s vow to veto.

Republican President Donald Trump has said he wants the bill to include the provision to repeal Section 230. The law gives social media companies immunity from content people publish on their platforms.

Trump has accused the tech giants of unfairly censoring him and other conservatives during the 2020 election after companies either removed or attached fact-checks to content deemed false or misleading.

On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said he believed it would be a mistake to veto the bill and hoped lawmakers would vote to override if that happened.

“If he does veto it hopefully we’ve got enough votes to override that veto, we should have enough votes to override this veto,” he said.

Sen. Steve Daines' spokeswoman Katie Schoettler indicated the senator sees room to work on both issues.