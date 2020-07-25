Decision expected soon on Green Party's place on the ballot

Democrats contend the deadline decided by the Secretary of State is wrong, especially given that voters had no way of knowing at the time the GOP was behind the effort. The also point out the Secretary's office failed to publicize the deadline, which they say made impossible for voters to exercise their right to have their signature removed.

"Denying the voters' rights here ... would reward the Republican Party's misleading conduct and encourage other parties to do the same thing here, sending the message of violating the statutory disclosure requirements ... that that's acceptable," Gordon said.

James countered some sort of deadline was needed.

"If you can endlessly withdraw, that means that you will constantly have attempts. We're paying for primary ballots to go out, (that could be) then be rendered void later," James said. "There has to be a point when the right to withdrawal ends."

In Montana, voters must pick just one party's ballot to vote in the primary.

James did, however, admit some sort of public information would have been helpful, but that a confluence of election deadlines and a pandemic was already stressing the office. He added he felt stuck in a position of "damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't."