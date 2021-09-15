'Dangerously close': Hospitals warn of need for crisis care if COVID cases don't slow

Crisis care is the inability to follow normal standards of care with the resources available, Allen said, and having a framework means a hospital can “do as much good for the whole community and save as many lives as possible” if a hospital needed to adopt those standards. He helped create the guidance along with groups from around the state including the health department, Montana Hospital Association, disability advocates and more.

The document provides outlines for managing scarce resources, as well as triage protocols for reviewing patients based on scores developed by assigning points based on their likely health outcomes. There's a strong ethical backing to the algorithm that’s meant to be easy for health care professionals to follow, Allen said. Each hospital can make their own adaptations like Bozeman did, but it’s good to have a shared state framework as a base, he said.

“I think the challenge of doing something like this is the moral weight of being involved in doing it and trying to take these very complex ideas and get them down on paper in a manner that a huge number of people can pick them up and put them into effect quickly,” Allen said.