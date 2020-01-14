Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced Tuesday he'd raised $1.4 million over the last three months of 2019 in his reelection bid.
Of that total, about $1.03 million came from contributions made by individuals, and about $297,000 came from groups like political action committees, known as PACs. It's Daines' largest fundraising quarter of the election.
Daines is unopposed in the primary and seeking his second term in the U.S. Senate. He's the far and away leader in the money race among all declared candidates, having out-raised by more than three times the next closest candidate, Democrat Cora Neumann, of Bozeman.
Neumann pulled in $460,000 in her first quarter of fundraising. John Mues, a Democrat from Loma, said he's raised about $135,000 over his campaign. Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins has not yet reported his fourth-quarter totals, but had raised $176,000 by last fall.
At the end of 2019, Daines left a little more than $5 million in the bank. He's raised more than $5.6 million over the election cycle to date, with $5.61 million.
“This is the strongest quarter yet for our campaign, and we’re humbled by the level of support and encouragement we’re seeing from across the state," a spokesperson for Daines said Tuesday. "Sen. Daines remains committed to standing with President Trump and fighting for more jobs, less government, and always protecting our Montana way of life."
