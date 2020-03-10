Daines puts up first TV ad in U.S. Senate race

The day Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock joined the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines dropped his first television ad.
The 30-second spot is Daines' first statewide TV ad of the campaign and was a low six-figure buy. It doesn't mention Bullock or either of Daines' primary opponents, instead focusing on what Daines classifies as the dangers of a liberal agenda.
In the ad, while standing in front of the snowy Bridger Range, Daines says, "we must remain vigilant in defending our freedom and our Montana values."
The ad then shows images of presidential candidate and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, as Daines says he's "fighting back against radical plans like Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and open borders."
"We can't allow the liberals in Washington to turn America into a socialist country," Daines says in the spot.
The decidedly national tone of the ad is similar to Republican messaging from the Montana U.S. Senate race in 2018 and is something voters should expect to see more of, said Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana.
“Like a lot of races in Montana, statewide races in particular, Republicans try to make this about the national Democrats and national Democratic issues, oftentimes with things like sanctuary cities or other things that just don’t exist here, but that seem like they would be unpopular with Montana voters because they are championed by the more progressive or liberal wings of the Democratic party,” Banville said. “The playbook for most statewide campaigns is Republicans try to nationalize it, and Democrats try to localize it.”
The ad is well-timed for Daines, Banville said.
“It’s not accidental on a day where Steve Bullock’s getting a lot of press and a lot of attention that they’re going out there with their own message, saying let’s stop talking about that Steve, let’s talk about our Steve,” Banville said.