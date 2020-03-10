Daines puts up first TV ad in U.S. Senate race

The decidedly national tone of the ad is similar to Republican messaging from the Montana U.S. Senate race in 2018 and is something voters should expect to see more of, said Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana.

“Like a lot of races in Montana, statewide races in particular, Republicans try to make this about the national Democrats and national Democratic issues, oftentimes with things like sanctuary cities or other things that just don’t exist here, but that seem like they would be unpopular with Montana voters because they are championed by the more progressive or liberal wings of the Democratic party,” Banville said. “The playbook for most statewide campaigns is Republicans try to nationalize it, and Democrats try to localize it.”

The ad is well-timed for Daines, Banville said.

“It’s not accidental on a day where Steve Bullock’s getting a lot of press and a lot of attention that they’re going out there with their own message, saying let’s stop talking about that Steve, let’s talk about our Steve,” Banville said.

