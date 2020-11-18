Daines participates in vaccine trial

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Wednesday that he participated in the COVID-19 vaccine trial for Pfizer, and that he believes he was given a successful dose. Daines later tested positive for antibodies, which does not mean he has the virus but would indicate possible immunity.

He participated in the trial run out of Bozeman Health, which included volunteers in Bozeman, where Daines lives.

The blind trial was part of Pfizer's vaccine development. The drug manufacturer announced Wednesday its vaccine is 95% effective and it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA in the next few days.

Daines said Wednesday that he heard about the trial from his mother, who lives in Bozeman. Daines and his wife, Cindy, both enrolled online.

The senator said it's his goal in discussing his participation in the vaccine trial to build confidence and trust in Montanans about taking the vaccine when it's approved.

"This is about saving lives. This is about supporting our health care heroes," Daines said in a statement. "This is about protecting Montana jobs & workers and rebuilding our economy. This is about American exceptionalism and innovation. This is about restoring hope. This is about restoring normalcy into our way of life."

