Daines' effort to move bill reopening northern border stalled

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Vermont, agreed with Daines the matter was important to Montana and other northern border states, but said in his objection the Homeland Security committee, of which he is a ranking Democrat, needed more time to shore it up, citing concerns of its broad effects.

"Given the importance of this issue, I will be more than happy to work with our colleague from Montana on a path forward from this time," Carper said. "I am concerned, having said that, that this legislation, as is, is a bit too broad and could have unintended consequences, including making it hard to address future challenges at our — at our borders."

Carper's lone objection was enough to block the procedural move. Daines issued a statement after the attempt charging Democrats, which control the Senate, with carrying the political water for the president.

In a statement Friday, Tester again criticized the Biden administration's decision to extend the border closure. A spokesperson for Tester did not comment directly on Carper's objection.