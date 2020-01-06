{{featured_button_text}}
Protesters demonstrate as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday in Washington. 

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, is joining with 10 other senators in a move aimed to dismiss impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a resolution to be introduced Monday, Daines and 10 other senators propose to alter Senate rules on handling the impeachment trial. Under the resolution, if the House does not send articles of impeachment to the Senate within 25 days of adoption, a senator could move to dismiss the articles with a simple majority vote. 

The House voted to impeach the president Dec. 18, voting on two articles largely along party lines. Since then, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has waited to forward the articles over concerns about the process in the Senate. Day 25 would be Jan. 12.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he wants a fast trial, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants a longer process with more witnesses who did not appear in front of the House.

Daines released a statement Monday saying he wants action soon.

“It’s time to put up or shut up, and stand up to Nancy Pelosi,” Daines said in a press release. “House Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump before he was even sworn into office. First, they rushed through a rigged process, now they have cold feet. Enough with the political games. It’s time to get back to work for Montana and the American people.”

It would take 67 votes to pass the resolution. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has also suggested trying to change the rules to allow the Senate to proceed without the articles.

