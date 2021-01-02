Daines among 11 GOP senators to oppose Electoral College vote

Montana's Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines is one of the 11 senators in his party who say they will reject the Electoral College outcome of a free and fair election.

There is no evidence that there was widespread voter fraud that changed the outcome of the November presidential vote. Republican President Donald Trump lost the Electoral College to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden by a margin of 306 for Biden to Trump's 232.

Trump has tried dozens of times to overturn the result of the election by raising claims of voter fraud or other election tampering in court. Nearly every claim has been rejected for lack of evidence of fraud or standing, including by the U.S. Supreme Court that includes three justices appointed by Trump.

Daines' first refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the election was on the day all the major news outlets declared Biden the winner. Daines said then the results were "not yet settled," citing legal challenges that have since failed.