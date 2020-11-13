Daines, along with most Senate GOP, still says election 'not yet settled'

A spokeswoman for Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Friday the senator still feels the presidential election is not yet settled.
Daines, along with many of his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate, have not acknowledged Joe Biden's status as president-elect after the Associated Press and all other major news outlets called the race for Biden last Saturday.
A few prominent Republicans, such as Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, told NPR on Friday that GOP lawmakers should "acknowledge the reality" of Biden winning the election.
In Montana, Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has been an outlier to date. Stapleton, who lost a bid in the primary for the GOP's U.S. House nomination, tweeted last Saturday encouraging Republican President Donald Trump to accept the outcome.
"I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you — and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office! But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden. Blessings on you and your family," Stapleton tweeted, ending the message with a red heart emoji.
The spokeswoman said Daines is still looking at ballots being counted and litigation from the campaign of President Trump. Biden is projected to have 306 votes from the electoral college to Trump's 232.
Biden also leads the popular vote with 77.8 million to 72.5 million.
On Friday the race in Georgia was called for Biden while Trump took North Carolina.
The Washington Post reported Friday that more of Trump's legal challenges in Michigan and Arizona faltered, and an additional law firm dropped out of another challenge. Trump's claims of voter fraud are without concrete evidence.
Election officials have said that the 2020 vote was the most secure in U.S. history. A group of more than 160 past public officials, from both parties, have said that Biden should be allowed access to intelligence briefings and other things during the transition.
It's common for states to still be counting votes after the election, and this year many states saw record-high turnout, as well as mailed ballots, which added to the timeline.
It is also common practice for news organizations to call the outcome of races up and down the ballot once a candidate has an insurmountable lead.
The ballot certification process can take a month or so. Montana's election results, for example, are not yet certified.
The governor's race in Montana was called by the Associated Press this year at about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 3 without results reported from some of the state's larger counties because the AP was able to determine it was not possible for Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney to make up ground against Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.
Initially, the uncounted ballots led Cooney to refuse to concede the race when AP called it, though he accepted the results by 12:21 a.m. Nov. 4.
Daines' race was called just before midnight Nov. 3. Montana finished reporting its results Nov. 6.
