Daines, along with most Senate GOP, still says election 'not yet settled'

A spokeswoman for Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Friday the senator still feels the presidential election is not yet settled.

Daines, along with many of his Republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate, have not acknowledged Joe Biden's status as president-elect after the Associated Press and all other major news outlets called the race for Biden last Saturday.

A few prominent Republicans, such as Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, told NPR on Friday that GOP lawmakers should "acknowledge the reality" of Biden winning the election.

In Montana, Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton has been an outlier to date. Stapleton, who lost a bid in the primary for the GOP's U.S. House nomination, tweeted last Saturday encouraging Republican President Donald Trump to accept the outcome.