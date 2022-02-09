Crow officials urge lawmakers to loosen regulations on tribal cannabis enterprise

Officials from the Crow Nation on Wednesday asked state lawmakers to loosen up the restrictions specific to tribal cannabis enterprise, seeking a more level playing field in the new recreational market.

The Crow Tribe was the first Indigenous nation in Montana to embrace cannabis, voting last year to enter the industry with its own ordinance in the same month the 2021 Legislature passed its regulatory framework. The state bill granted one marijuana business license to each tribal government, but the eight tribal governments within Montana have hardly engaged as hurdles emerged from the law's fine print.

Montana recreational cannabis sales topped $12.8 million in its first month, and $1.5 million in its first weekend alone. The Crow Nation has 14,000 members, and officials from the tribal government's executive and legislative branches on Wednesday told the state Economic Affairs Interim Committee they seek to benefit from the new market to support their communities.

"The intention is there to help the tribes, but the follow-through failed," Frank White Clay, chairman of the Crow Tribe, told the committee.

While a non-tribal business can move and expand its footprint through much of the state, tribal marijuana business licenses are far more constricted. The idea during the Legislature was to allow tribal governments to operate a single cultivation and retail dispensary site within 150 air miles of the reservation's boundaries. Operating outside the reservation would mean, in theory, that tribes would not risk contracts with the federal government, which still considers marijuana an illegal drug. The 150-mile reach allows them to enter the market in more populated areas of the state.

The legislative committee and the Department of Revenue's Cannabis Control Division have already ironed out one wrinkle in the law that appeared to limit the tribes' potential operations. House Bill 701, the legalization law passed by the Legislature, issued tribes a Tier 1 license, the smallest growing capacity level, but said nothing about tribes' ability to scale up to expand capacity, as other license holders can. The department issued an administrative rule that interpreted the law to mean tribes could not increase their growing capacity. In December the economic affairs committee rejected that rule and later approved a revised rule specifying tribes could expand their growing capacity.

But Crow officials on Wednesday asked lawmakers to further revise those rules to allow them to operate same as any marijuana business, and for the state to be able to sign compacts with the tribe so that the Crow can operate a marijuana business on its own terms, not just be the state rules. Under the current arrangement, the state has no authority to strike a compact with the tribe over marijuana business, as they have with tobacco and alcohol, said Crow legislator Cody Meeks.

Levi Black Eagle, secretary for the Crow Tribe, pointed out that Interstate 90 and Highway 212 intersect at the center of the reservation, and the lion's share of traffic comes through during the summer tourist season.

"If we're unable to take advantage of an economic opportunity such as that, it would be wrong," he told lawmakers.

Lawmakers, in past tangles with tribes' place in the new market allowed by HB 701, have criticized the Department of Revenue, claiming the agency is straying from legislative intent with its rules. Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty pushed sternly back against any such allegation on Wednesday, stating the department is legally bound to writing rules within the intent of the law, and the intent has to be considered by how legislators approved the law.

"If words are clear in that statute, I'm stuck with it," Beatty told lawmakers. "… If we need to change your intent, please change your language."

The tribe's plea comes as the legislative committee is undertaking a study of recreational marijuana implementation. Several other marijuana providers on Wednesday spoke as a panel to describe the first 40 days of the market.

Several praised the department for their responsiveness to the industry's feedback. Others urged the committee and the department to lower the fees imposed by the state so not to drive up prices and drive consumers back to their dealers. Recreational cannabis is already taxed at 20%, while some local jurisdictions have opted to add on a 3% local-option tax, as well.

"The biggest challenge is going to be the black market," said Jerry Spurlock, owner of Firefly, a dispensary in Missoula. "It is not an inconsequential speculation. It is real, it is relentless … it is a powerhouse in our market."

