A bill that would allow hunters with certain disabilities to use crossbows during Montana’s archery hunting season has been voted down.

Senate Bill 298 from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, which would mandate the allowance of crossbows for hunters with disabilities during Montana’s six-week archery hunting season, was previously tabled twice in the Senate before being revived and passed to the House. Following a passionate hearing on the bill, the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee on Thursday voted the bill down 6-13.

The issue of allowing crossbows during the archery season has been a contentious one, playing out multiple times before the Legislature, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and in federal court. It is the 10th time an iteration of the bill has come to the Legislature, each time falling short at different points in the process.

Supporters of the concept including some disability rights groups say current rules allowing adaptive equipment for archery gear does not work for all hunters with disabilities, and disallowing crossbows is discriminatory.

Molnar, who says he would qualify to use a crossbow due to a shoulder injury, has been joined by advocates for those with disabilities, disability attorneys and some hunters who say current adaptive equipment may be unsafe.

Opponents including the Montana Bowhunters Association say crossbows are a fundamentally different weapon than bows and arrows, also raising concerns about the potential for future expansion of crossbow use that could diminish archery opportunities.

Under SB 298, eligible hunters would require a doctor’s evaluation and be total permits would be capped at 400. The bill would also drop a current requirement tied to a permit to hunt from a vehicle requiring that hunters with disabilities be accompanied by a companion. Should a hunter wrongly be denied a crossbow permit, they would be awarded a special hunting permit of their choice.

The House committee debated the bill Thursday before voting it down.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, argued that the bill came down to how the hunter is holding a bow in his support for the bill.

“Even though opponents say it's a step in that direction (of widespread crossbow use), doesn’t have to be a step in that direction,” he said.

Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Lewistown, pointed to deer harvest statistics from Ohio where crossbows are allowed during archery seasons, questioning impacts to archery season in his opposition to the bill.

“My bowhunters are not happy with this thing and I can understand where they’re coming from,” he said.