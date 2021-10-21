COVID treatment clinic opens in Butte

BUTTE — In partnership with the state, St. James Healthcare in Butte is opening a monoclonal antibody clinic to treat people ill with COVID-19.
“This clinic will reduce the strain on St James, reduce hospitalizations and open up ICU beds for the most critical patients at St James,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a press conference at the hospital Thursday.
The clinic opens as Butte, like the rest of the state, has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases that has pushed some hospitals beyond their normal capacity and strained health care workers with a flood of patients.
On Thursday there were 434 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, and while that’s down from a record high of 510 earlier this month, it is still far beyond the number of hospitalizations the state saw before the most recent spike.
The Butte facility will be able to treat about 12 patients a day and will be staffed by contract workers. Adam Meier, the director of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, said his department will pay for the cost of the contract staffers and submit the expense to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.
The clinic is open to the Butte community and can accept referrals, which are necessary for treatment, from elsewhere in the state.
Monoclonal antibodies have emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in those ages 12 and up who are at high risk of their cases turning severe. The antibodies are produced in laboratories and mimic the body's immune system in fighting off viruses. The antibodies can also block the coronavirus' attachment to human cells. They are generally prescribed within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
The treatment is available in 41 counties in the state, Gianforte said, and has shown to be effective. In Sidney, Gianforte said the hospital reported treating 41 patients with the antibodies and only one ended up in the hospital.
“Early treatment with monoclonal antibodies not only reduces the strain on the hospital system and ensures more capacity, it saves lives,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte added Butte’s clinic is meant to be a model and the state health department is ready to help open more around Montana.
From April 1 to Oct. 15, those who aren’t vaccinated made up 85% of hospitalizations in the state and 77% of deaths, according to information from the health department.
Montana’s acting chief medical officer, Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, said Thursday the antibody treatment is not a substitute for being vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval for those age 12 and up, while the others are authorized for emergency use.
“I want to take a moment to reinforce the role of the monoclonal antibody treatments in the larger pandemic response,” Cook-Shimanek said. “Vaccination remains central to the intermediate and long-term pandemic response. Monoclonal antibodies are important for preventing hospitalization. They are not a replacement for vaccination.”
During the press conference Thursday, Gianforte reiterated his stance on vaccines that’s held through the pandemic — encouraging people to talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated and pointing out he was vaccinated, but adding that the state would not require one.
“While we will not mandate vaccines in Montana, the best long-term solution to this crisis is for Montanans to talk to their health care provider and get vaccinated,” Gianforte said.
Earlier this year Republican lawmakers passed and Gianforte signed the nation’s only vaccination mandate ban. It included a carve-out for nursing homes but not other health care facilities like hospitals.
Gianforte said Thursday he “would like to see it go faster” when asked about the pace of vaccination, but again said the state’s approach of encouraging vaccines would remain the same. He noted the state topped 500,000 people fully vaccinated Thursday. That represents just shy of half Montana's population and lags the national rate of 57%.
“I think our role in government is to educate (and) communicate,” Gianforte said. “It's not to mandate. Particularly (for) those that have not chosen to get vaccinated, mandates tend to increase hesitancy,” Gianforte said.
Noting the number of Montanans who have died, Gianforte said “their loss reminds us of the importance of taking this virus extremely seriously.”
The state has had at least 2,239 deaths by Thursday.
As the emergency-use approval for vaccines in children ages 5 and up looms, Meier said Montana plans to use its existing vaccine distribution network to immunize younger children, adding schools would not be a part of that network.