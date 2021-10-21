COVID treatment clinic opens in Butte

The clinic is open to the Butte community and can accept referrals, which are necessary for treatment, from elsewhere in the state.

Monoclonal antibodies have emergency-use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in those ages 12 and up who are at high risk of their cases turning severe. The antibodies are produced in laboratories and mimic the body's immune system in fighting off viruses. The antibodies can also block the coronavirus' attachment to human cells. They are generally prescribed within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

The treatment is available in 41 counties in the state, Gianforte said, and has shown to be effective. In Sidney, Gianforte said the hospital reported treating 41 patients with the antibodies and only one ended up in the hospital.

“Early treatment with monoclonal antibodies not only reduces the strain on the hospital system and ensures more capacity, it saves lives,” Gianforte said.

Gianforte added Butte’s clinic is meant to be a model and the state health department is ready to help open more around Montana.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From April 1 to Oct. 15, those who aren’t vaccinated made up 85% of hospitalizations in the state and 77% of deaths, according to information from the health department.