COVID liability bill clears Senate, headed for the House

The proposal that passed the Senate on Monday shields those in the private sector — businesses, churches, nonprofits, landlords — that are in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by lifting the threshold from ordinary negligence to gross negligence in order for a claim to prevail in court. It also would protect health care providers from lawsuits if they have to ration care because of large amounts of COVID-19 patients, and businesses that redirected their production toward products like masks and hand sanitizer from deficient product claims.

During the floor session, Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, sought an amendment to take the proposal even further by requiring plaintiffs to have proof of the source of their COVID-19 exposure before a judge hear the case. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, however said the hurdle could block legitimate claims from reaching a courtroom. That amendment failed on a 7-43 vote.