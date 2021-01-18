COVID liability bill clears Senate, headed for the House

Lawmakers maneuvered the Senate rules Monday to get a bill shielding businesses from COVID-19-related civil lawsuits through the Senate and over to the House, a sign of the Montana Legislature's urgency in boosting an economy that's been cratered by the pandemic.
After a few failed attempts at amending the measure, Senate Bill 65 passed by a 38-12 vote on its second reading on the Senate floor. Rather than waiting a day until the bill's third reading, which formally sends the bill to the other chamber, lawmakers then suspended the body's rules in order to vote on the third reading Monday. The Senate voted 37-13 on the third reading, putting the proposal on deck for the House.
The Senate makeup is heavily Republican, with a 31-seat majority over the 19 Democrats.
The Legislature's passage of provisions that protect businesses following public health guidance from civil liabilities over exposure to the virus is one of several benchmarks Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte wants before he'll repeal the statewide mask mandate put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The governor also wants a lower statewide active case count and widespread vaccination before he peels back the statewide mask requirement, although local health departments can still impose their own mask rules within their jurisdictions.
The proposal that passed the Senate on Monday shields those in the private sector — businesses, churches, nonprofits, landlords — that are in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines by lifting the threshold from ordinary negligence to gross negligence in order for a claim to prevail in court. It also would protect health care providers from lawsuits if they have to ration care because of large amounts of COVID-19 patients, and businesses that redirected their production toward products like masks and hand sanitizer from deficient product claims.
During the floor session, Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, sought an amendment to take the proposal even further by requiring plaintiffs to have proof of the source of their COVID-19 exposure before a judge hear the case. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, however said the hurdle could block legitimate claims from reaching a courtroom. That amendment failed on a 7-43 vote.
This bill also saw some opposition from Democratic lawmakers who said it went too far and didn't protect employees or consumers. Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, sought a different amendment reducing the bill's termination date from 2031 to 2023 so the protections would run their course and could be revisited in the next session; that amendment failed on a 20-30 vote. Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, pointed to a section of the bill that would relieve employees from enforcing mask mandates in the business, and said she felt that line was not in the best interest of essential workers.
Sen. Tom Jacobson, a Great Falls Democrat, said he supported the bill because small businesses and nonprofits which were struggling to stay open were sometimes left as the only layer of enforcement on mask use.
"What dawned on me when these mandates went out is we were told out health departments didn't have the capacity to enforce them," Jacobson said. "Then we were told police and law enforcement would not have to enforce them. ... So where do we go but now down to the small business owner and we say you’re going to going to be responsible for enforcing them, and I think that's wrong."