COVID-19 liability bill takes another step forward in Montana House

"We need folks to be able to be allowed to go back to work," Noland said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the state's economy, and Republicans have said they see the liability bill as an avenue for recovery. But Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, said the bill is "unnecessary and dangerous" because it could lead businesses to believe they have a bigger shield from liability than the legislation creates.

"We already have laws that protect our businesses from frivolous lawsuits and these laws are working," Sullivan said, adding that the state has not seen a spike in lawsuits during the pandemic. " ... Small businesses might think this bill lets them go back to business with no repercussions (for not following health mandates)."

Under the legislation, businesses would have protections for lawsuits from exposure to COVID-19 except in the case of gross negligence. The bill also says that businesses must follow at least one form of health guidance in place, though it does not require businesses to enforce those mandates by doing things like making sure people are wearing masks.

Rep. Denly Loge, R-St. Regis, said because the bill has the gross negligence provision, it provides sufficient protection.