COVID-19 liability bill heading to governor's desk

While the bill was also amended to remove a retroactive provision, Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, said that it would allow a company to have no repercussions for something similar in the future.

Boland added the state hasn't seen any other known lawsuits over COVID-19 exposure, indicating there's not an issue with frivolous filings.

"We already have laws that protect businesses from those types of lawsuits," Boland said. " ... This bill keeps getting worse. Amendments ensure this bill lets corporate bad actors off the hook and does nothing to protect workers or Montanans who died from negligent exposure to COVID."

Republicans have said the bill is necessary to allow businesses to operate without fear of lawsuits over exposure, so long as the operation is following basic health guidelines. However, the bill does not require a business to do things like enforce customers' compliance with distancing measures or mask use.

Democrats have generally said they worry the bill will make businesses think they have more protections than they do and doesn't have provisions to protect workers.

Last May, Fitzpatrick and Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, sent a letter to to then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, asking for provisions similar to what's in Senate Bill 65.