COVID-19 liability bill heading to governor's desk

The Montana Legislature is sending Gov. Greg Gianforte a bill the Republican has said he'll sign aimed at providing liability shields for COVID-19 exposure at businesses, churches and other organizations.
The state Senate on Thursday gave final approval to amendments made to the bill in the House. After the bill goes through enrolling, it moves to the governor's desk.
The vote was 32-18, with mostly Republicans voting for it and Democrats against it.
Senate Bill 65 from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican, is meant to protect businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations from lawsuits over employee or customer exposure to COVID-19, except in the case of gross negligence.
Gianforte said those protections were one of the requirements needed for him to lift the statewide mask mandate. The other is more widespread vaccinations. In his State of the State speech last week, Gianforte said Fitzpatrick's bill met his stipulations and made clear he'd sign it.
"Let's get this down to the governor's desk so we can get rid of the mask mandate in this state," Fitzpatrick said Wednesday in the Senate. The state had fully vaccinated 32,031 people by Thursday.
Under amendments made by the House, the bill now includes assisted living facilities as places protected by the shield.
Sen. Carlie Boland, D-Great Falls, said during debate on the amendments Wednesday that the bill now would absolve nursing homes and other care facilities from their responsibility to keep people safe.
"Right now there are two nursing homes in Montana facing lawsuits over their negligence in causing death in Montana's living and assisted living facilities," Boland said.
A California firm, Sweetwater Private Equity, is the parent company for Continental Care in Butte and Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation, which are both facing lawsuits over claims of negligence that led to COVID-19 deaths. At least 13 people had died at each facility at the point of the lawsuits being filed, as the virus spread through residents and staff.
While the bill was also amended to remove a retroactive provision, Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, said that it would allow a company to have no repercussions for something similar in the future.
Boland added the state hasn't seen any other known lawsuits over COVID-19 exposure, indicating there's not an issue with frivolous filings.
"We already have laws that protect businesses from those types of lawsuits," Boland said. " ... This bill keeps getting worse. Amendments ensure this bill lets corporate bad actors off the hook and does nothing to protect workers or Montanans who died from negligent exposure to COVID."
Republicans have said the bill is necessary to allow businesses to operate without fear of lawsuits over exposure, so long as the operation is following basic health guidelines. However, the bill does not require a business to do things like enforce customers' compliance with distancing measures or mask use.
Democrats have generally said they worry the bill will make businesses think they have more protections than they do and doesn't have provisions to protect workers.
Last May, Fitzpatrick and Rep. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, sent a letter to to then-Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, asking for provisions similar to what's in Senate Bill 65.
There are a plethora of other bills working their way through the session aimed at changing the authorities local public health officials and boards have in a pandemic, as well as scaling back the governor's emergency powers. Some bills that are similar in nature have stalled out after passing through committees, and GOP leadership said last week there's an effort toward consolidation.
Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, R-Martinsdale, said at last count there were about 24 bills aimed at changing facets of the state's pandemic response. Galt said it wasn't clear what committee the bills would end up in.
Rep. Dave Bedey, R-Hamilton, is carrying House Bill 121, which would require elected official approval of local health board and officer actions. He said this week he expects consolidation efforts to move "quickly." Bedey's bill cleared the House Local Government Committee on a 16-1 vote Jan. 29, with support from all the Republicans on the committee. Several Democrats also voted yes but said they were doing so reluctantly.
Rep. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, also has House Bill 236 that would say local health board decisions must be approved by a local governing body, among other changes. That bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 29 on a party-line vote, with Republican support.
Regier said Wednesday it was unclear when similar bills might be combined, a process that can happen by directing bills to one committee that can create a committee bill to advance. Regier also said more lawmakers have requested bills addressing the issue.
Rep. Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat who is minority leader in the House, said there have been discussions about sending bills related to local public health authority to the House's local government committee and those dealing with the governor's authority to the body's state administration committee.
"I'm very confused why stuff is landing in Judiciary," Abbott said.
While Abbott and other Democrats have repeated their objections to the majority party advancing these bills, Abbott said the minority has recognized "we may need to compromise in order to mitigate harm from some of this."
"Some policies we view as far more damaging than others," Abbott said. Bedey's House Bill 121 is a "better vehicle" than other proposals, she added.