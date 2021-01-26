 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 liability bill advances with amendments
0 comments
topical

COVID-19 liability bill advances with amendments

{{featured_button_text}}
Bars in Butte react to new directive dealing with COVID-19

Tom Curran, the manager at Sam's Place on Excelsior Avenue, is photographed at the neighborhood bar after the health department issued a new directive for local businesses beginning Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. 

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Lawmakers on the House Business and Labor Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that gives businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations in the state liability protections over exposure to COVID-19. 

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has said legislation like Senate Bill 65 reaching his desk is one of the necessary benchmarks to his lifting a statewide mask mandate meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The other metric is more widespread vaccinations.

The bill from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls passed on a 12-8 vote. It now heads to the full House, and the Senate will have to concur with changes made in the House.

Gianforte said last week he would need a final bill to reach his desk before saying if he'd sign it, but added he's optimistic so far.

"We've been tracking the bill, and we're encouraged by the progress, but ultimately I'd have to see what text actually emerges from the legislative process," Gianforte said Friday.

Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, emphasized in a GOP caucus meeting before the vote, "If we want to get to a point where we can lift the mask mandate, this is an essential part of that."

Changes to the bill made Tuesday include removing a provision that would have made it retroactive. The amendment also added optometrists and assisted living facilities to health care professionals and providers covered under the legislation, among other changes.

Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, voted against the bill, saying it's repetitive of existing statute.

"My understanding is that we already have protections in the law for businesses that will help prevent them from frivolous lawsuits during the COVID-19 pandemic," Sullivan said.

That sentiment was somewhat echoed by Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, though he supported the bill.

"This has been a difficult issue. We've had a lot of input from our constituents," Galloway said. " ... There is a lot of statute already pertaining to this that gives us most of the coverage, this just gets it a little more clarified and a little more detailed and I think it'll be reassuring to the public to know that we've worked on this diligently to make sure those things are clarified."

In the caucus before the committee voted, Rep. Mark Noland, a Bigfork Republican who chairs the committee, said he and others have heard from many constitutes that the bill might be an overreach and not helping, but Noland said he believed it would aid in businesses opening more by removing fears of being sued.

State Bureau Logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Big Sky Lede: Unexpected calm, anticipated conflict
406 Politics

Big Sky Lede: Unexpected calm, anticipated conflict

Each week, bureau reporters Seaborn Larson and Sam Wilson, along with deputy bureau chief Tom Kuglin, bureau chief Holly Michels and host Thom Bridge, will take their work off the printed and digital page.

There’s only so much that can fit into a report, and there’s always much more tell.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Introducing Lee Newspapers’ new Montana State News Bureau

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News