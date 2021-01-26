COVID-19 liability bill advances with amendments

Lawmakers on the House Business and Labor Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that gives businesses, churches, nonprofits and other organizations in the state liability protections over exposure to COVID-19.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte has said legislation like Senate Bill 65 reaching his desk is one of the necessary benchmarks to his lifting a statewide mask mandate meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The other metric is more widespread vaccinations.

The bill from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls passed on a 12-8 vote. It now heads to the full House, and the Senate will have to concur with changes made in the House.

Gianforte said last week he would need a final bill to reach his desk before saying if he'd sign it, but added he's optimistic so far.

"We've been tracking the bill, and we're encouraged by the progress, but ultimately I'd have to see what text actually emerges from the legislative process," Gianforte said Friday.

Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, emphasized in a GOP caucus meeting before the vote, "If we want to get to a point where we can lift the mask mandate, this is an essential part of that."