COVID-19 again poised to be 3rd-leading cause of death in MT

Though vaccines have been available in Montana since the start of the year, the state is still seeing high numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. While the highest number of deaths documented was between October and December 2020, the report said provisional data indicates this September may reach the highs of previous months.

There were 1,258 COVID-19 deaths in 2020, according to provisional data, and there have been 842 deaths reported over the first nine months of 2021, according to the report. Another 258 deaths were reported in October, bringing the year’s tally to 1,110. That means this year's death tally, a year when vaccines were available, has already reached 87% of 2020's toll, prior to vaccines.

Data from the state health department shows that vaccines have been effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. From April 1 to Oct. 22, those who weren't vaccinated made up 84% of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide and 76% of deaths.

The report also notes that death counts, especially for more recent periods, may increase as more data is collected.

