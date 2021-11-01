COVID-19 again poised to be 3rd-leading cause of death in MT

Calling deaths from COVID-19 “almost entirely preventable,” the state health department said Monday the virus was the third-leading cause of death in Montana last year.
A new report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services indicates 2021 will be the second year in a row COVID-19 is the third-ranked cause of death, following heart disease and cancer.
The report also notes the disproportionate effect the pandemic has had on Montana’s Native population. The mortality rate for Natives was four times greater than white Montanans, and Natives also died younger than non-natives. The median age of death for Natives was 68, compared to 80 among whites, according to the report.
“I can’t stress enough that these COVID-19 related deaths are almost entirely preventable,” said acting state medical officer Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek in a press release Monday. “Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 infection and at preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes, such as hospitalization and death. We continue to urge eligible Montanans who have not gotten vaccinated to get vaccinated, and for those who are eligible, to get the booster shot to ensure they have adequate protection against the virus.”
Though vaccines have been available in Montana since the start of the year, the state is still seeing high numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. While the highest number of deaths documented was between October and December 2020, the report said provisional data indicates this September may reach the highs of previous months.
There were 1,258 COVID-19 deaths in 2020, according to provisional data, and there have been 842 deaths reported over the first nine months of 2021, according to the report. Another 258 deaths were reported in October, bringing the year’s tally to 1,110. That means this year's death tally, a year when vaccines were available, has already reached 87% of 2020's toll, prior to vaccines.
Data from the state health department shows that vaccines have been effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. From April 1 to Oct. 22, those who weren't vaccinated made up 84% of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide and 76% of deaths.
The report also notes that death counts, especially for more recent periods, may increase as more data is collected.
The state lags the national vaccination rate, with just over half of Montanans fully vaccinated compared to 58% of the nation.
“As more data becomes available, DPHHS continues to produce reports such as this to demonstrate the impact of COVID-19 in Montana,” state health department Director Adam Meier said in a press release. “While Montanans may not be surprised by the report's findings, it serves as a reminder about the importance of getting the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. DPHHS strongly recommends that all eligible Montanans get vaccinated against COVID-19. If you have any questions or concerns, please talk to your health care provider or a pharmacist.”
Vaccines are expected to be approved for those ages 5-11 this week, and the state health department has said it's pre-ordered youth-sized doses to be ready to meet demand.
As the state health department and governor have encouraged Montanans to get vaccinated, the state was also the first in the nation to pass a law banning private employers, including hospitals, from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Measures such as the use of face coverings have also largely disappeared, as Republican state lawmakers advocated for and passed laws that remove the ability to enforce public health rules meant to slow the spread of the virus.
There are two legal challenges to Montana's vaccine requirement ban working their way through the system.
And the state's GOP leadership has pushed back against the Biden administration's looming vaccine requirements for federal contractors and a vaccinate-or-test rule for employers with more than 100 workers. Last week Montana's attorney general joined several other states in a legal challenge to the contractor requirement.
According to the state report, the leading causes of death in Montana for the five years leading up to the pandemic were heart disease, which killed an average of 2,206 annually; cancer, which killed 2,088; chronic lower respiratory disease, which killed bout 720; cerebrovascular disease, which killed 433; and non-motor vehicle accidents, which killed 425.
The report also found that median age of a COVID-19 death in Montana was 78, with deaths ranging from those as young as 24 and up to 103 years old. It also found that more men have died than women, with the data collected through the end of September showing 1,191 male deaths and 909 female deaths.
Nearly 70% of deaths had one underlying health condition, with the most common being cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and respiratory diseases.