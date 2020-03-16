COVID-19 affects Census workers

The new coronavirus' arrival in Montana came at a bad time for U.S. Census workers, who are gearing up for the massive undertaking of trying to count everyone in the state, sometimes by knocking on their doors.
This week the governor shut down K-12 schools for two weeks, communities around the state started shuttering bars and dining in restaurants, and officials strongly urged social distancing. All that has shifted the work of Census-takers.
"For at least the next couple weeks, the partnership team that has been working with Montana's tribal nations, counties, cities, and towns will have little to no public footprint across the state," said Josh Manning, media specialist with the Dallas Regional Census Office, in an email Monday.
"Most census-related events over the next few weeks have been canceled or likely soon will be. We will endeavor to conduct all outreach virtually, either by phone or video-conference, to ensure the work we have done the last two-plus years to build those partnerships remains solid while balancing the need to limit exposure to the public and census employees."
This is the first year people can respond the census online, or even on a smartphone, at my2020census.gov, Manning said. People can also do it over the phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by mail.
Over the first few days of the online census being available, more than 5 million people nationwide filled it out, Manning said.
Manning said public events could start again by mid-April, but that depends on what federal and state public health officials say as the next few month passes.
There are still census workers in the field going to homes that have not responded to the census online and verifying addresses. Those workers would normally knock on doors to make sure people received a package with the paper census questionnaire, but will now just be leaving the bags.
Door-knocking to capture those who had not responded to the census was planned for April, May and over the summer. Manning said those plans are still in place but may change.