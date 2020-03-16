COVID-19 affects Census workers

The new coronavirus' arrival in Montana came at a bad time for U.S. Census workers, who are gearing up for the massive undertaking of trying to count everyone in the state, sometimes by knocking on their doors.

This week the governor shut down K-12 schools for two weeks, communities around the state started shuttering bars and dining in restaurants, and officials strongly urged social distancing. All that has shifted the work of Census-takers.

"For at least the next couple weeks, the partnership team that has been working with Montana's tribal nations, counties, cities, and towns will have little to no public footprint across the state," said Josh Manning, media specialist with the Dallas Regional Census Office, in an email Monday.

"Most census-related events over the next few weeks have been canceled or likely soon will be. We will endeavor to conduct all outreach virtually, either by phone or video-conference, to ensure the work we have done the last two-plus years to build those partnerships remains solid while balancing the need to limit exposure to the public and census employees."

This is the first year people can respond the census online, or even on a smartphone, at my2020census.gov, Manning said. People can also do it over the phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by mail.