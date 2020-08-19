Courts: Green Party will stay off the ballot in Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both the state Supreme Court and U.S. District Court in Helena issued orders Wednesday that the Green Party will remain off the ballot in Montana for this election.

The state Supreme Court issued its 5-2 order after Secretary of State Corey Stapleton appealed a Lewis and Clark County District Court decision from earlier this month that took the Green Party off the ballot.

In that case, the Montana Democratic Party and a handful of people who had signed petitions to qualify the Green Party had sued the secretary. They claimed Stapleton did not follow the law in denying their requests to withdraw their signatures from the qualifying petitions.

Those requests, along with hundreds more, came after signers learned the effort to qualify the Green Party was paid for by the Montana Republican Party. The Green Party has said they were not involved in any effort and had not endorsed any Green Party candidates this year.

Helena Judge James Reynolds found that Stapleton wrongly did not accept withdrawal requests submitted after he approved the Green Party to be on the primary ballot, or requests submitted electronically.