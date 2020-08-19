You are the owner of this article.
Courts: Green Party will stay off the ballot in Montana
Courts: Green Party will stay off the ballot in Montana

Montana Democratic Party v. Secretary of State

Matthew Gordon, a lawyer representing the Montana Democratic Party, speaks in the courtroom of Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge James Reynolds on July 14 in a case about the Green Party appearing on the ballot this year. Austin James, an attorney for the secretary of state, is seated, while attorney Matt Meade is standing at right.

 Thom Bridge

Both the state Supreme Court and U.S. District Court in Helena issued orders Wednesday that the Green Party will remain off the ballot in Montana for this election.

The state Supreme Court issued its 5-2 order after Secretary of State Corey Stapleton appealed a Lewis and Clark County District Court decision from earlier this month that took the Green Party off the ballot.

In that case, the Montana Democratic Party and a handful of people who had signed petitions to qualify the Green Party had sued the secretary. They claimed Stapleton did not follow the law in denying their requests to withdraw their signatures from the qualifying petitions.

Those requests, along with hundreds more, came after signers learned the effort to qualify the Green Party was paid for by the Montana Republican Party. The Green Party has said they were not involved in any effort and had not endorsed any Green Party candidates this year.

Helena Judge James Reynolds found that Stapleton wrongly did not accept withdrawal requests submitted after he approved the Green Party to be on the primary ballot, or requests submitted electronically.

The state Supreme Court issued its order Wednesday, the day before the Montana general election ballot must be certified. The order did not provide the court's reasoning, but said that would follow.

The order was signed by Chief Justice Mike McGrath, Justice Jim Shea, Justice Laurie McKinnon, Justice Dirk Sandefur and Justice Ingrid Gustafson.

Justice Beth Baker and Justice Jim Rice said they would reverse Reynolds' decision.

Also Wednesday, more than two dozen Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to the Supreme Court asking McGrath and Sandefur to recuse themselves, claiming partisan ties. That letter did not reach the court before the order was issued.

The case in federal court was filed by two men running as Green Party candidates this year and two people who voted for Green Party candidates in the primary suing Stapleton. In that case, the candidates and voters claimed they faced disenfranchisement if the Green Party was removed from the ballot.

In his order, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen said "an injunction would nonetheless be inappropriate, given the parallel proceeding before the Montana Supreme Court."

This story will be updated.

