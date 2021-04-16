Court temporarily halts subpoenas for internal documents

The Montana Supreme Court on Friday issued a unanimous order putting a temporary halt on the wave of legislative subpoenas calling for the court's internal documents by Monday.
Republican lawmakers in the last week have sought to investigate the Supreme Court on matters including email retention and using state computers to coordinate lobbying efforts. Democrats, in response to legislation and the inquiry into the judiciary, have accused Republicans of undermining the integrity of the courts.
The chief justice on Friday also sent a letter to Republican legislative leadership, seeking a more congenial route as the process moves forward.
The unprecedented public clash between the two branches arose from the revelation of an internal judges' poll conducted in January on Senate Bill 140, which eliminated the Judicial Nomination Commission and expanded the governor's power to appoint judges in the case of vacancies. When Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law in March, a legal challenge to the law followed less than 24 hours later later. Filings in that case showed one of the district court judges to preside over the case had "adamantly opposed" the law when it was in the legislative process.
Republicans in the House and Senate who have formed a committee to investigate the judiciary issued subpoenas Thursday for all seven justices and Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin, who conducted the polling through her and the judges' state email accounts. The high court already quashed a legislative subpoena for the director of the state Department of Administration to turn over emails from McLaughlin, documents from the judicial branch and still within the state IT system. Republicans subsequently said they would defy that order.
Chief Justice Mike McGrath sought to temper the clash in a letter provided to the Montana State News Bureau to be delivered to House Speaker Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel, along with the six members of the newly formed Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency. In the letter, McGrath offers information about the Montana Judges Association that participated in the poll.
"Although not the way I would have preferred to open a dialogue between our coordinate branches of government, I welcome the opportunity to provide you with information about how and under what circumstances the Judicial Branch engages with the legislative process on matters involving court operations," McGrath wrote. "The Judicial Branch does not involve itself in the mine run of legislation — only those matters that directly impact the manner in which our court system serves the people of Montana who elect each of us."
The Montana Judges Association, McGrath wrote, is entirely funded by dues contributed personally from its judicial members, hires a part-time lobbyist and and occasionally judges have testified before committees regarding legislation on judicial operations.
Yellowstone County District Court Judge Greg Todd has been that voice for the MJA on several bills this session.
The polling conducted within the association is not secret, McGrath continued; on the contrary, "the very purpose of the poll is to inform the Legislature of the judiciary's policy position on how the bill impacts the branch."
"Members of the Supreme Court do not participate in the poll for the reason that, if passed, the statute may come before the Court at a later time," he wrote.
McGrath maintained that polling by email is not an improper use of state resources, which is how the judicial branch conducts its internal business, including discussions related to cases, schedules or personnel matters.
In past sessions, the Legislative Audit Division would have been selected to carry out the investigation into such matters, McGrath wrote, a process the court would "gladly" cooperate with.
McGrath wrote the subpoenas issued for the justices and McLaughlin's work computer, hard drives and telephone are too broad and would capture confidential judicial communications off limits to disclosure.
"I invite you, however, to engage with us in a civil conversation about these matters should you have additional questions," he wrote.
A spokesperson for Republican leadership has not yet responded for comment on the order temporarily halting the subpoenas or McGrath's letter to GOP leadership.
House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, who this week was named to the judicial investigation committee, said she hopes lawmakers will respect the Supreme Court's order.
"We haven't recently, but I hope we correct course on that," Abbott said. "We really do need to respect the separation of powers and constitutional checks and balances. It's just a fundamental constitutional requirement."
The judicial committee meets for the first time at 4 p.m. Friday.
This story will be updated.