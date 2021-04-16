Court temporarily halts subpoenas for internal documents

Republicans in the House and Senate who have formed a committee to investigate the judiciary issued subpoenas Thursday for all seven justices and Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin, who conducted the polling through her and the judges' state email accounts. The high court already quashed a legislative subpoena for the director of the state Department of Administration to turn over emails from McLaughlin, documents from the judicial branch and still within the state IT system. Republicans subsequently said they would defy that order.

Chief Justice Mike McGrath sought to temper the clash in a letter provided to the Montana State News Bureau to be delivered to House Speaker Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel, along with the six members of the newly formed Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency. In the letter, McGrath offers information about the Montana Judges Association that participated in the poll.