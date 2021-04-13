Court admin. makes 2nd bid to quash email subpoena

The Montana Supreme Court administrator made a second bid to quash a legislative subpoena issued to the state Department of Administration last week for her emails sought by GOP lawmakers.
The state Supreme Court has already blocked their release. But the Legislature, through the state's Republican Attorney General's Office, has said it won't comply with that order.
Supreme Court Administrator Beth McLaughlin filed a petition late Monday asking the court to block the Senate Judiciary Committee's subpoena for her emails over the course of the legislative session. In the filing, McLaughlin raised constitutional issues with the Legislature's reach for her emails, arguing the subpoena is too broad and violates the separation of powers.
The dispute over the emails has become the genesis for a separation-of-powers conflict ratcheting up in the state capital.
It began in a Supreme Court case filed against Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte challenging Senate Bill 140, a new law expanding the governor's power to appoint judges to vacancies in state District Courts and the Supreme Court. Filings in that case revealed a poll of judges' opinions on the law when it was still in the legislative process, raising questions by GOP officials in the Legislature and the Attorney General's Office of judicial impartiality.
The Senate Judiciary Committee subsequently subpoenaed the Montana Department of Administration for all of McLaughlin's emails between January and last week, and found McLaughlin had deleted the poll results from her email account.
Within a day of receiving the subpoena, the Montana Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles on Friday turned over nearly 2,500 documents to Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to court filings. The remaining trove of McLaughlin's emails were to be turned over to the committee Monday.
McLaughlin filed an motion Sunday in the SB 140 case to quash the subpoena, which was granted the same day by the Supreme Court. Republican lawmakers, however, said Monday they would not honor the Supreme Court's order because the subpoena was issued as a separate matter from the court case.
McLaughlin's attorney, Randy Cox of Helena, argued in a new petition before the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the Legislature's subpoena power is limited to serving its work on legislation. Additionally, Cox wrote, the request for all of McLaughlin's emails would likely capture private and confidential material, such as medical information or youth court proceedings, as well as judicial deliberations that are not subject to public records laws. The Supreme Court, operating with six justices after Chief Justice Mike McGrath recused himself from the case, concurred with Cox in originally quashing the subpoena Sunday.
The petition asks the Montana Supreme Court to temporarily halt the subpoena, block the Department of Administration from disseminating any more information and require the Legislature to return any documents the Department of Administration handed over before the court first quashed the subpoena. A portion of the emails have been obtained by other entities, such as media outlets including the Montana State News Bureau.
Kris Hansen, the chief deputy attorney general handling legal matters of the subpoena for the Legislature, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that McLaughlin's new filing was "an overt acknowledgement that her weekend motion and the Supreme Court's Sunday order were improper."
Meanwhile, in the parallel case challenging SB 140, the Legislature on Tuesday filed a motion to join the case to defend the new law's constitutionality. Both the House and Senate, with Republican majorities, approved resolutions to join the case this week.
The Montana Constitution grants the governor power to fill judicial vacancies "in the manner provided by law." Until lawmakers passed SB 140, that manner was the Judicial Nomination Commission, which would vet applicants and send three to five on to the governor for appointment. The new law abolished the commission, closing the gap between the governor and the applicants for the judiciary.
The Legislature, represented by Billings attorney Emily Jones, argued that as the sole body that can confirm judges and pass laws determining how judicial selections are handled, it has an indispensable interest in the case.
Democratic lawmakers Tuesday argued against the resolution to join the lawsuit, which came with a $10,000 price tag, citing unnecessary taxpayer expenses. Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, a Democrat from Missoula and a public defender, said the principle of joining this lawsuit would mean the Legislature would have to leap into any court challenge of a state law.
"I get that there are some individual members of this body that are upset that a private party has decided to file a lawsuit that says one of the bills we passed is unconstitutional," Tenenbaum said. "It's going to happen some more. It happens all over the country."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday had not yet ruled on whether to allow the Legislature to join the lawsuit or on McLaughlin's request to again stop the release of her emails.