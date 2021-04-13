Court admin. makes 2nd bid to quash email subpoena

The Senate Judiciary Committee subsequently subpoenaed the Montana Department of Administration for all of McLaughlin's emails between January and last week, and found McLaughlin had deleted the poll results from her email account.

Within a day of receiving the subpoena, the Montana Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles on Friday turned over nearly 2,500 documents to Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to court filings. The remaining trove of McLaughlin's emails were to be turned over to the committee Monday.

McLaughlin filed an motion Sunday in the SB 140 case to quash the subpoena, which was granted the same day by the Supreme Court. Republican lawmakers, however, said Monday they would not honor the Supreme Court's order because the subpoena was issued as a separate matter from the court case.