County commissioners pick Zack Wirth to fill House District 80 seat

IR reporter Phil Drake's most memorable stories from 2022

These lists are always tough on me, mostly because I can’t usually remember what I had for breakfast, much less what I wrote about this year.

But here are the stories that meant a lot to me personally, though few of these gained much traction with readers:

Topping my list is my February interview with Mariia Dzholos, a young Ukrainian woman who had ties to a Helena family and spent time here. She was still in the United States when the Russians invaded Ukraine and feared for her family’s safety. She ended the interview thanking me on behalf of all of the people in Ukraine for bringing their story to the world. I briefly sat in silence (rare for me) after the interview, wiping puddles of tears from my eyes.

I was saddened to report the death of Eric Feaver, the union/education/civic firebrand who made such a difference in Montana. He had so much energy. Montana politics still hasn’t been the same since his passing in June.

I was recovering from hip replacement surgery when the flood roared down Last Chance Gulch on July 3. I saw Tweets about the cascade of water and was unable to get in touch with my colleagues about coverage. I hobbled to a chair, plopped myself in it and banged out a story. It wasn’t Shakespeare, but I laughed as I kept picturing myself as a chubby one-eyed ship captain (sans parrot) tied to the mast as he steered through the storm.

The trial of East Helena residents Joshua and Jared Hughes kept me intrigued. They pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C. I wish people could have heard how respectful and professional Judge Timothy Kelly has been to both men and their attorneys during the process. To me, that has been the biggest surprise.

The Montana Heritage Center was a story this history buff enjoyed reporting. I watched the cost balloon due to supply and labor shortages and feared it would be whittled down. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation stepped up with a jaw-dropping $25 million donation. I attended the topping out ceremony and kinda wished I would have signed one of the beams. But it struck me as inappropriate for me to do so.

And I'd like to give a shoutout to the June commissioning of the USS Montana in Norfolk, Virginia, making the $2.6 billion Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine the first Navy ship named after the Treasure State in more than 100 years. I covered it online from my Helena home.