Council unanimously approves ethics code advocating equity in education

On Wednesday a subcommittee of the Board of Public Education voted to update its code of ethics for educators in a process that normally draws little attention but this time around received scrutiny for the inclusion of the word “equity.”

For the educators on the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council that unanimously approved the updated code, using the word means encouraging teachers to help every student get the resources they need to do their best. For them, equity is the concept that not all students start out on equal footing, so some may need additional help to succeed.

But opponents levied accusations during Wednesday’s meeting that adding “equity" to the non-binding Professional Educators of Montana Code of Ethics is a pathway for teaching the college-level legal concept known as critical race theory to Montana's K-12 students, amounts to Marxism or would have teachers be racist toward minority students. They view equity as treating kids differently based on their socio-economic status or race.

Amanda Curtis, the head of the union that represents most of the educators in the state, said those supporting and those objecting to the update shared the same desire to make sure students in Montana get the best possible education, but that the discussion had been swayed by political divisions.

“We are all in agreement with the folks in this room on several different items,” Curtis said on behalf of members of the Montana Federation of Public Employees. “We love our kids. We are so deeply concerned for their future and their well-being. We are so, so sad about the politicization around simple words like equity and diversity. We want what's best for kids.”

Wednesday's vote also prompted Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to issue a statement saying the council's decision puts “an extreme political agenda ahead of Montana students.”

“ … Montana schools should promote equality in education, the idea that every student should enjoy equal opportunity to learn, thrive and reach his or her full potential. CSPAC’s decision undermines students’ equality of opportunity,” Gianforte said in a statement after the vote.

In an email following the meeting, a spokesperson for Gianforte wrote that the governor believes the council acted outside of its authority. Gianforte's statement called on the Board of Public Education to "right this politically motivated wrong and put Montana students first."

“CSPAC today revised a policy that, by its very description, ‘sets out...fundamental principles which guide their (teachers') behavior.’ It is clearly a policy that guides teachers,” wrote spokesperson Brooke Stroyke.

The code of ethics is a non-binding document, meaning that it is meant to inspire teachers but isn’t something they must agree to comply with. The code has existed since CSPAC was formed, around 1990.

“The responsibility to revise and authority to approve has always lived with CSPAC,” said McCall Flynn, the executive director of the Board of Public Education, after the vote.

“The code of ethics is an aspirational document. It is not policy and is not being used as a requirement for licensure in Montana. Educators are not bound legally by the information, rather (it) encourages educators to aspire to be better personally, professionally, in our classrooms and in our communities,” Flynn wrote.

To the council’s knowledge, there has never been a challenge to the code of ethics before. It is reviewed and updated on a five-year cycle.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, also a Republican, appeared at Wednesday’s meeting and echoed Gianforte’s concerns about the council’s authority. Arntzen said the code is not referenced in state law or administrative rule.

“I cautioned you when you opened this up in the summer, and I'm cautioning you again, because there is no authority that you have at this point to be able to put (the) code of ethics with any process regarding licensing,” Arntzen told the council.

Council members, at several points, pushed back on the governor and superintendent’s statements.

“CSPAC, the Certification Standards Advisory Council, is just that. We’re an advisory council,” said Kelly Elder, the council chairperson and a teacher in Helena. “We don't deal with education policy matters. And as such, the code of ethics is purely aspirational. It's a goal. It's a vision of what a professional is.”

Arntzen’s office said in response to a follow-up question that she also believes changes to the code should be made by the Board of Public Education, which is appointed by the governor.

Rob Watson, who served on the subcommittee that helped draft the updated language and is superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, pointed to administrative rules that grant the council power to study and advise the board on professional practices and ethical conduct. The same rules prohibit the council from setting policy.

“I believe this document lies within this committee because it is a professional code for our profession. And we are the professionals that have been tasked with revising this document,” Watson said.

In an email after the vote, a spokesperson for Arntzen wrote that the vote didn’t change anything.

“The current licensing process is not altered by CSPAC’s vote today, as CSPAC’s role is only to advise the Board of Public Education,” wrote Brian O’Leary. “Therefore, at this time, nothing is changed in OPI’s licensing process set forward by (Administrative Rules of Montana) or (Montana Code Annotated).”

O'Leary also pointed to the teaching license application that requires applicants to swear an oath before a notary to support the state and U.S. constitutions. They must also acknowledge they have read the code of ethics, though they are not required to follow it.

Watson said he understood that having a code of ethics is not stipulated in state law or rules and that Arntzen said she does not have to include it in the licensure process.

“If she decides or if the Office of Public Instruction decides not to include this document, I would be disappointed but I would continue to pass this document out to the 800 teachers that work for Missoula County Public Schools,” Watson said.

What’s the change?

The update to the code that drew the most fire is the sentence suggesting an educator “demonstrates an understanding of educational equity and inclusion, and respects human diversity.”

The previous language, which lies in a section about an educator’s commitment to the community, said an ethical educator is one who “understands and respects diversity.”

Watson said the subcommittee felt the past wording was too vague and needed an update.

“Educational equity is not about standards or lowering standards. It's about getting all students up to a higher standard and closing the achievement gaps,” Watson said. He pointed to the federal No Child Left Behind Act, which required schools to report student performance at a detailed level and for the first time illustrated achievement gaps driven by things like income, disability and race.

But several of the people who gave public comment Wednesday saw something more in the wording.

“Let's be honest, this principle here is a component of critical race theory,” said Dennison Rivera, a past GOP legislative candidate and chairperson of the Montana Young Republicans. Rivera is also the communications director for Arntzen, though he said before his testimony Wednesday he was not speaking in that capacity.

Darin Gaub, another former legislative candidate from Helena, told the council he believed “diversity, inclusion and equity are masks for teachings of critical race theory within school across the nation.”

A man named Joshua from Great Falls, who didn't give his last name, called the language a "Trojan horse for California values and for critical race theory, gender theory and that whole smorgasbord that I'll just call a mess."

Other comments echoed those. Elder, however, said critical race theory, a college-level economic and legal theory, is not taught in Montana’s K-12 schools.

“I have not seen a shred of evidence that there is such thing as critical race theory being taught in our public school system in the state of Montana,” Elder said.

Tom Cubbage, the president of the Great Falls Education Association and member of the subcommittee that worked on the update to the code, said educators have long used the word equity to work toward achieving better education outcomes, which those who testified against the language update also said they wanted to see.

“When we chose the word equity, we were using an educational definition, which means freedom from bias and favoritism, which I think everyone in the room would agree educators should be free from bias and favoritism,” Cubbage said.

In a letter to the council sent before the vote, Gianforte said he believed the wording had a “political agenda.”

“I don’t wish to see Montana’s public schools fall into the traps of promoting a political agenda, in the name of equity, that jeopardizes our students’ opportunities,” he wrote. “This would do a grave disservice to the students who should, and must, come first. Their interests must come before any politically motivated interests that will compromise their education.”

How to define equity?

Equity is not clearly defined in state law or administrative rules.

It is included in the Montana Constitution, which requires districts to be funded in an equitable manner. The idea of equity was also part of a landmark lawsuit over how the Legislature allocates money to schools. The same section of the state Constitution calls for “equality” for educational opportunities, and says the goal of the people was to “establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person.”

Educators have pointed to the words, “develop the full educational potential of each person,” as a call for equity, said Lance Melton, the CEO of the Montana School Boards Association, after the vote.

“Equity really suggests what you do is you personalize learning, you personalize education, to reach the people’s goal of developing the full potential of each of them,” said Melton, who echoed council members in adding those on both sides of the issue shared in the goal of making sure students receive the best education possible.

“I think what’s happened is the polarized times in which we’re living and the flashpoints associated with terms of art have the potential to pit us against one another when there’s really something that we have in common. We’re after the same results,” Melton said.

The word equity is already in administrative code when it comes to requirements for people like school counselors and superintendents, who “must demonstrate they safeguard the values of democracy, equity and diversity.” School counselors must “demonstrate the promotion of student success including equity in academic achievement.”

Gianforte defined the term as “the idea that all students end up in the same place with equal results” and said that “jeopardizes students’ educational opportunities.”

A spokesperson for the governor pointed to a tweet by Vice President Kamala Harris as an example of where that definition came from.

But council members repeatedly pushed back on Gianforte’s interpretation of the intent of the change.

“The word equity (is) being defined as the quality of being fair and impartial. I think when I come into a classroom, I really hope I am fair and impartial to my students,” Elder said.

