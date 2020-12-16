Coronavirus relief deal at $900B is at hand, Daines says

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders have agreed to provide about $900 billion in COVID-19 aid in a tentative deal that could end months of stalemate, a GOP senator confirmed Wednesday morning.

The emerging pact, reached in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, would funnel about $300 billion in relief to small businesses, provide more money for vaccine distribution and health care workers, and offer a new round of tax rebate checks to households, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said on CNBC.

"I'm cautiously optimistic we're going to see this $900 billion package released today, and this will likely get passed before we go home this weekend," said Daines, a member of the Appropriations and Finance panels with jurisdiction over major pieces of the aid bill.

The package would not include any new aid to state and local governments, a top priority of Democrats, according to Daines, or liability protection for employers against pandemic-related lawsuits, as Republicans had sought. Those two sticking points had held up talks for months, and leaders agreed to punt on those issues until next year.

Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., speaking separately on CNN, confirmed that liability protections for businesses would not be attached. "We weren't able to reach an agreement," he said.