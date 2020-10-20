Coronavirus a focus of governor campaign

While the novel coronavirus has dramatically changed how candidates campaign in this year’s election, it’s also become an issue to stump on.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is focusing his message on a broad public health response he says is necessary for the state to return to a strong economy. Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte talks often about the economic recovery while saying he wants to protect those most at-risk from the virus that has sickened more than 24,000 Montanans and killed 252.
On Monday, Cooney held a call with health experts to discuss the state's response to the virus and ideas for the distribution of a future vaccine. Later he released his plan that roughly outlines how he would manage the state's virus response if elected Nov. 3.
"Through this pandemic, I've worked virtually nonstop to help lead our state through this crisis, and as governor, keeping Montana healthy is going to continue to be my No. 1 priority," Cooney said. "I'll continue relying on science to guide our recovery, while making sure Montana is first in line as best we can for a potential vaccine and working with our partners on the ground to distribute it safely and effectively so that we can beat this virus once and for all."
Gianforte said Tuesday he will continue to monitor case growth and the virus's spread in Montana to inform his approach if elected.
"Three months ago, we didn’t know where we’d be today, and we don’t know where we’ll be three months from now — with the virus or a vaccine. When we have a clearer idea of what we'll face in January, I’ll rely on current data and the advice of public health professionals and community leaders to develop and implement a plan," Gianforte said. "In Montana, we take care of each other. It’s what we do. I trust Montanans to protect the health and safety of others, especially their family, friends and neighbors, and I’ll emphasize personal responsibility over mandates."
As lieutenant governor, Cooney has been involved in the state’s day-to-day response to the virus, from both a public health and economic perspective. He also ran the school reopening working group.
While Cooney told Montana Public Radio in an interview that he would have extended the state's mask mandate to all counties regardless of the number of active cases they reported, he said generally he would focus on continuity in the state's response to the virus so far.
“I’m happy to continue the fight that we've started," he said in the call Monday. "We know that everyone’s gotten tired of this. Everybody is ready for something different. And in many respects, I think a lot of people have kind of let their guard down."
Public health would be his top priority, Cooney said, pointing out that any economic recovery would falter if people can't go to work or spend money at local businesses.
“I've said all along we are not going to have a healthy economy if we don't have healthy people in this state,” Cooney said. “We need healthy consumers. We need healthy workers. And if we don't have that we cannot build a healthy economy.”
Helping counties enforce the mandates issued at the state and local level is part of the plan Cooney released Monday.
“In many of the areas where we’ve seen these spikes is frankly where we have seen folks not willing to enforce the guidelines that have been laid out,” Cooney said. “We know there are some businesses that are just not paying attention to this, we know that there have been cases (that have) come from those businesses, and we’ve found that there are local governments in the state who have been taking a very lax position."
His administration would empower local health departments to address that lack of enforcement, Cooney said.
“I don’t think it’s one of those things that you have to go through and start closing everything down,” Cooney said. “I think if they would go out and spend time with these businesses where we know there have been problems and if they have to use some hard tactics to make their case, it’s only going to take a few of those for other businesses to understand that this is serious.”
Cooney also said as governor he would make sure hospitals have enough resources to handle any case increase through the winter and keep frontline health care workers safe; push for more subsidies for energy bills for consumers; have the Montana National Guard ready to transport sick patients if needed because of extreme weather; and distribute personal protective equipment and testing materials with a focus on vulnerable populations such as the elderly, those with compromised immune systems, those in the state’s jails and prisons, other isolated populations and tribal communities.
For his part, Gianforte has focused more on the economic response to the virus. While Cooney has carved out campaign events and press conferences specific to the coronavirus, Gianforte has mainly addressed it in questions in debates, one-on-one interviews and when asked at campaign stops.
In July, the congressman said he wouldn't second-guess the steps that had been taken by the Bullock administration, but added they had caused an "economic pandemic, which we also need a cure for."
"If I was your governor, we would be focused on keeping the most vulnerable safe. We'd be relying on personal responsibility, not government mandates," Gianforte said at a campaign event in Helena, where he stopped to announce his Montana Comeback Plan.
In that plan, Gianforte said he will aim to help the state's tourism-heavy economy "through effective promotion so our state can reopen for business as quickly and safely as possible" and emphasized that the state could be marketed as "a wide open space where nonresidents can enjoy our outdoors at a safe distance from one another."
The plan also talks about boosting infrastructure to allow for better telework opportunities and telemedicine. Gianforte has long talked about that capacity as being key to drawing workers to the state who can do jobs remotely.
In an answer during a debate held earlier this month and moderated by Montana PBS, Gianforte spoke about the economic recovery and possibility of a vaccine when asked about the coronavirus.
“I am encouraged by the work that's going on nationally to get a vaccine in place,” Gianforte said. “I'm hopeful that we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year. I will be coming into office in January. I hope that we have more tools in the box, but through this whole process we've got to make sure we keep the most vulnerable safe, but we also have to make sure we cure the economic pandemic that has been created as a result of some of the actions we've taken.”
Montana has paid out over $1 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 107,000 people since the first cases were reported here and the governor issued a month-long stay-at-home order in the spring. The state has regained 48,000 jobs since April, though the unemployment rate is still 5.3% compared to 3.5% a year ago.
In that debate, Gianforte said his focus would be on protecting those most at-risk, though he hasn't specified if that would be through any sort of directives issued as governor.
“It is a very serious situation. I think everyone would agree that even a single lost life is a tragedy. That's why I think from a public policy perspective, when I'm your next governor, we will focus on keeping our frontline workers safe, our health care workers. We need to get our schools open back up. I believe we can do that safely,” Gianforte said. “We also need to protect the most vulnerable in our senior centers, but we need to also go on with our lives. I trust Montanans with their health. From a public policy perspective I think we should be keeping the most vulnerable safe, but I trust Montanans with their health and the health of their loved ones. The governor's office should be issuing guidelines to help you do that.”
The question of personal responsibility has been a point of dispute between Cooney and Gianforte. Cooney has criticized Gianforte for the congressman's handling of events during the pandemic, most recently an outdoor Helena concert that Gianforte attended for a short period of time, leading the opening Pledge of Allegiance. The local health department approved a plan for the event, though the department later said it anticipates citations for violations during the evening portion of the event, later in the day after Gianforte led the Pledge. Days after, the department linked several positive coronavirus cases to the concert and asked attendees to self-monitor for symptoms.
Cooney was tested, the results of which were negative, after participating in a debate with Gianforte after the concert. Gianforte never showed symptoms and his doctor did not recommend he be tested, the Associated Press reported.
In his coronavirus response plan, Cooney also said he would “consistently model correct behavior in following public health recommendations including wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.”
“We take care of each other," Cooney said. "And that’s the point we have to make right now. We’re not just protecting ourselves, but we’re protecting our loved ones, we’re protecting our communities.”
