Coronavirus a focus of governor campaign

Public health would be his top priority, Cooney said, pointing out that any economic recovery would falter if people can't go to work or spend money at local businesses.

“I've said all along we are not going to have a healthy economy if we don't have healthy people in this state,” Cooney said. “We need healthy consumers. We need healthy workers. And if we don't have that we cannot build a healthy economy.”

Helping counties enforce the mandates issued at the state and local level is part of the plan Cooney released Monday.

“In many of the areas where we’ve seen these spikes is frankly where we have seen folks not willing to enforce the guidelines that have been laid out,” Cooney said. “We know there are some businesses that are just not paying attention to this, we know that there have been cases (that have) come from those businesses, and we’ve found that there are local governments in the state who have been taking a very lax position."

His administration would empower local health departments to address that lack of enforcement, Cooney said.