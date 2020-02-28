COPP: Graybill qualified to appear on ballot

Graybill was admitted to practice law in Montana in September 2015. From August 2015 August 2106, he was a judicial law clerk in the Ninth Circuit, and after that he was an attorney in Seattle. He started working as chief legal counsel to Gov. Steve Bullock in August 2017. State law requires an attorney general candidate to be an attorney in good standing who has engaged in the practice of law at least five years before an election, but does not clarify what it means by election or where that practice of law must be done.

The commissioner found that election means the general election in which a person is picked to hold the office, not the primary where they win their party's nomination to run in the general, meaning Graybill meets the five-year threshold.

The commissioner also found that while the law is clear a candidate must be engaged in the active practice of law for at least five years, the state Constitution isn't clear if that must be in Montana. To make that determination, the commissioner reviewed proceedings from the Constitutional Convention in 1972 to determine out-of-state work counted and that a separate residency requirement was meant to handle if the person had been in the state long enough to run.

Graybill released a statement Friday saying he was happy to see the issue resolved.