COPP: Graybill qualified to appear on ballot

The state Commissioner of Political Practices has issued a ruling saying that Raph Graybill, a Democratic candidate for attorney general, is qualified to appear on the ballot this year.
The order follows a complaint filed by Dave Wanzenried, a prominent Democrat in Montana, former state lawmaker and financial backer of Graybill's opponent in the primary, state Rep. Kimberly Dudik of Missoula.
Wanzeried's complaint, which was reclassified as a request for a ruling from the commissioner, claimed that Graybill had not practiced law long enough to run for the office. It also called into question if Graybill's clerking for the U.S. Ninth Circuit and time as a lawyer outside Montana were qualifying experiences.
Graybill was admitted to practice law in Montana in September 2015. From August 2015 August 2106, he was a judicial law clerk in the Ninth Circuit, and after that he was an attorney in Seattle. He started working as chief legal counsel to Gov. Steve Bullock in August 2017. State law requires an attorney general candidate to be an attorney in good standing who has engaged in the practice of law at least five years before an election, but does not clarify what it means by election or where that practice of law must be done.
The commissioner found that election means the general election in which a person is picked to hold the office, not the primary where they win their party's nomination to run in the general, meaning Graybill meets the five-year threshold.
The commissioner also found that while the law is clear a candidate must be engaged in the active practice of law for at least five years, the state Constitution isn't clear if that must be in Montana. To make that determination, the commissioner reviewed proceedings from the Constitutional Convention in 1972 to determine out-of-state work counted and that a separate residency requirement was meant to handle if the person had been in the state long enough to run.
Graybill released a statement Friday saying he was happy to see the issue resolved.
“I’m running for attorney general because Montanans need a fighter in the attorney general’s office. I’ve built my career fighting and winning for the people of Montana. I’m grateful to the commissioner for quickly dismissing this complaint and allowing Montanans to get back to the issues that matter,” Graybill said.
Wanzenried also released a statement commending the commissioner for working promptly.
"I am grateful the commissioner’s decision has cleared up this matter before a single vote has been cast for the office of attorney general," Wanzenried said. He also said he was thankful for a process that allows for citizen-driven complaints.
"Our federal and state Constitutions belong to us. Each of us must seek to understand and breathe life into the principles, requirements and words of those sacred documents. Doing so is hard and, at times, unpopular work," Wanzenried said.
The deadline to file to run for office is March 9 and the primary is June 2. The general election is Nov. 3.