Cooney proposes constitutional ban to statewide sales tax

“If you want high-tech, our competition has zero income, zero capital gains. That’s an ideal solution,” Gianforte said at the time of a sales tax.

He also noted that a sales tax was “politically untenable” and said when he entered politics that he is an opponent.

Cooney has attacked Gianforte, including with ads characterizing a theoretical statewide sales tax as a “Gianfortax” on various goods. Cooney did say in response to a reporter’s question that a sales tax could be coupled with other tax relief but would not be certain and that sales taxes by nature are regressive and push tax relief onto the wealthy.

Cooney also said that while he wants to outlaw a statewide sales tax, he has and continues to support local option sales taxes. In those taxes local municipalities could vote to have a sales tax. Montana also currently allows for a resort tax, which is a sales tax voted on by communities with populations under 5,500 with high levels of tourism.

The Republicans’ attacks on Cooney center on his support of local option taxes and the 2004 bill draft. The measures, they say, are evidence of Cooney’s past support of a sales tax and they launched an ad challenging his record.