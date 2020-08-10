Cooney proposes constitutional ban to statewide sales tax

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney announced a proposal Monday to constitutionally prohibit a sales tax in Montana.
Cooney and running mate Rep. Casey Schreiner, of Great Falls, announced the start of a constitutional initiative signature-gathering effort under the group “Montanans Against a Sales Tax.” If successful, the measure would need to gather more than 50,000 signatures and would go before voters in two years.
The proposal came amid dueling accusations from Cooney and his opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, about each candidate’s record on sales taxes. Sales taxes have twice been defeated by voters in Montana and have historically seen more opposition than support.
Cooney’s campaign has launched a similar line of attack against Gianforte as one that term-limited Gov. Steve Bullock brought in 2016, when Bullock beat Gianforte by 4 percentage points to win reelection.
Democrats cite testimony Gianforte made as a private businessman in 2002 in which he called a sales tax an “ideal solution from a high-tech perspective.”
“There will always be people like Greg Gianforte who are going to be looking for ways to bring a tax Montanans don’t like, and have outwardly spoken about it, to the forefront and sneak it in sometime,” Cooney said. “I think (a constitutional initiative) gives Montanans a real protection.”
Cooney questioned Gianforte’s opposition to a sales tax dating back to the Republican's first run for governor in 2016. The Democrat’s campaign has cited reports that Gianforte misled police following his election-night assault of a reporter in 2017 in attempting to sway voters about Gianforte’s trustworthiness on a variety of issues.
But Gianforte and the Montana Republican Party launched their own attack against Cooney’s record Monday. The party cited a bill draft Cooney requested in 2004 as a state legislator titled “4% sales tax and refundable income tax credit” in alleging hypocrisy on the issue.
"Greg Gianforte has been clear: He opposes a sales tax. Period. The fact is 44-year career politician Mike Cooney worked on imposing a 4 percent sales tax on hardworking Montanans when he was a state senator, and Cooney should come clean with Montanans about it,” Travis Hall, Gianforte campaign spokesman said in a statement.
Back in 2002, Gianforte has said he was speaking in hypothetical terms while lobbying for lower tax rates when he told then-Republican Gov. Judy Martz's Income Tax Advisory Council that a sales tax was “an ideal solution” because other states had better tax incentives for high-tech industries.
“If you want high-tech, our competition has zero income, zero capital gains. That’s an ideal solution,” Gianforte said at the time of a sales tax.
He also noted that a sales tax was “politically untenable” and said when he entered politics that he is an opponent.
Cooney has attacked Gianforte, including with ads characterizing a theoretical statewide sales tax as a “Gianfortax” on various goods. Cooney did say in response to a reporter’s question that a sales tax could be coupled with other tax relief but would not be certain and that sales taxes by nature are regressive and push tax relief onto the wealthy.
Cooney also said that while he wants to outlaw a statewide sales tax, he has and continues to support local option sales taxes. In those taxes local municipalities could vote to have a sales tax. Montana also currently allows for a resort tax, which is a sales tax voted on by communities with populations under 5,500 with high levels of tourism.
The Republicans’ attacks on Cooney center on his support of local option taxes and the 2004 bill draft. The measures, they say, are evidence of Cooney’s past support of a sales tax and they launched an ad challenging his record.
Cooney said Monday he introduced the bill draft in an effort to gather fiscal information on Republican proposals to bring a sales tax. He consistently voted against sales tax bills and the bill draft was never introduced in the Legislature.
“No. 1, the bill never got introduced from me, and secondly I voted each time against the sales tax as it was brought forward and so to try to make that as I’m a pro-sales tax person as a result of that is just a joke," Cooney said. "That’s them trying to divert attention from Greg Gianforte’s support in the past of a sales tax.”
An interim legislative committee formed to study the state’s revenue structure voted in July to request a bill draft proposing a sales tax.
Sen. Brian Hoven, R-Great Falls, called for the draft. He said it would be an extensive proposal that would eliminate other taxes as well.
While Hoven’s request for a bill draft passed on a 10-7 vote, committee chair Rep. Alan Redfield, R-Livingston, raised concerns about whether either man running for governor would let a sales tax become law.
"We have two gubernatorial candidates saying ‘I won’t sign one,’” Redfield said at the July meeting. “ … If they’re both going to say they’re not going to sign one, are we wasting our time? I don’t like wasting my time.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.