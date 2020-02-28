You are the owner of this article.
Cooney picks Schreiner as running mate in race for governor
Mike Cooney, democratic candidate for governor,

Mike Cooney, Democratic candidate for governor, speaks Friday night at the Emerson Center for Arts and Culture in Bozeman.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Democratic governor candidate Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney on Friday announced a familiar face for his running mate — state Rep. Casey Schreiner, who was also running for governor until earlier this month.

Casey Schreiner

Schreiner

Schreiner is a four-time state representative and was minority leader in the state House in 2019. During his bid for governor, he highlighted what he said was meeting all the Democratic priorities he laid out at the start of that session, from a bill that continued Medicaid expansion in Montana to breaking an infrastructure logjam.

When Schreiner left the race as a governor candidate, that left Whitney Williams, a Missoula business owner who comes from a well-known Montana political family, as Cooney’s only other opponent in the primary. Democratic former state Rep. Reilly Neill, of Livingston, left the race in January. Williams has yet to announce her choice for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Tim Fox has picked former state Rep. Jon Knokey of Bozeman, and state Sen. Al Olszewski selected state Sen. Kenneth Bogner of Miles City. Republican Greg Gianforte has not yet announced his running mate. 

Before running for governor, Schreiner was a work-based learning director at the state Department of Labor and Industry. He also worked as a science teacher.

Schreiner also emphasized his family in his governor campaign, saying he understood the issues of Montana families. He and his wife have three young children, including two who are on the autism spectrum.

The deadline to file for office is March 9. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is termed out from running again.

This story will be updated.

