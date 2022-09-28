Contractor who attempted to monopolize state bids agrees to plea deal

A Billings asphalt and seal coating contractor has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of attempted monopoly after allegedly trying to cajole a competitor to forego future state contracts with Montana and Wyoming.

Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division filed an indictment against Nathan Zito, of Z & Z Asphalt Inc., on Sept. 19, accompanied by a plea agreement signed by Zito and his attorney. A hearing for Zito to enter a guilty plea is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Zito, through his attorney, declined comment for this story while his case is ongoing.

Court records filed Monday in Billings federal court refer to Zito as the former owner and president of the company.

The conduct for which Zito is charged is alleged to have occurred over the course of 2020. According to vendor award information provided by the Montana Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Z & Z Seal Coating, another company registered by Zito, received $931,240.19 as the prime contractor from 2021 through Aug. 23. According to state records available online, Z & Z Asphalt received another $937,913.73 during fiscal year 2022.

A Montana Department of Transportation spokesperson declined to comment when asked why the department continued to do business with Zito and his company following the 10-month federal investigation in 2020, stating the department does not comment on pending litigation. However, the transportation department is not a party in Zito's court proceedings. Asked to clarify, the spokesperson said they had no comment.

"MDT has no involvement and no comment at this time," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

According to charging documents filed Sept. 19, which name Zito but not his company, approximately 95% of his company's business comes from providing crack sealing services on publicly funded highway projects.

Z & Z and another company, also unnamed in the court records, routinely compete for the same publicly funded highway crack sealing jobs and, in many cases, were the only two companies to submit bids for the projects administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation and those in neighboring states, according to court filings.

In January 2020, Zito phoned the owner of the other business, identified in court filings as Company B, to propose a "strategic partnership."

The owner of Company B reported that phone call to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which turned the matter over to the agency's Office of Inspector General. The owner of Company B then worked with the federal investigators to record phone calls.

Zito, according to federal prosecutors, laid out the terms of his proposal in another phone call with the owner of Company B in June 2020. The competitor would agree to stop bidding for highway projects in Montana and Wyoming and Zito would forego any bids for projects in South Dakota and Nebraska. Zito proposed paying the competitor $100,000 as additional compensation for the competitor's lost business in Montana and Wyoming.

Although not mentioned in federal court records, Z & Z Seal Coating received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for $150,000 in April 2020. (Zito’s company also got a PPP loan for $165,300 in January 2021. Both were forgiven in 2021.)

"From the outset, Zito stated his intention to eliminate Company B as a competitor in Montana and Wyoming," federal prosecutors wrote in charging documents. "He told (Company B's owner) that if they agreed not to compete, their companies' revenue streams would be more stable and their margins would be higher."

Zito ultimately prepared and presented a written contract that included an option to purchase the competitor's company, according to federal prosecutors, although the owner of the other company told Zito he had no intention of selling.

It's unclear when Zito became aware of the investigation into his proposal.

The charge carries a possible penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine. Prosecutors agree to not recommend incarceration, but will have to defer to the judge.

According to the plea agreement filed with the charging documents, Zito has agreed to pay a fine of $27,000. The agreement also notes Zito may be "debarred" by agencies who could preclude Z & Z from receiving future work on publicly funded projects.