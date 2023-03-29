A group of constitutional referendums cleared out of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday with support from supermajority Republicans and opposition from Democrats.

Referendums are proposals to change the state Constitution that must get 100 votes in the Legislature to then advance to the 2024 general election ballot for approval or rejection by voters.

While nearly 70 constitutional amendments were requested, 19 have been introduced. By Wednesday, a handful had either been voted down or not heard in committee. Referendums must clear the chamber they started in by April 4 to meet a procedural deadline.

Republican legislators have argued referendums are the most direct form of democracy because voters decide a proposal's fate in the end, but Democrats have been critical of GOP efforts to change Montana’s Constitution. Because of the GOP supermajority, a referendum could clear the Legislature without any Democratic support if nearly all GOP lawmakers voted together in support.

“(It is) the process that has the most checks and balances,” said Rep. Jedediah Hinkle during the hearing, adding that referendums are debated both by the Legislature and then decided on by voters. “ … This is a process that has many checks and balances where we can weigh these ideas and ultimately has to go to the people to decide.”

Hinkle also dismissed the suggestion a large amount of referendums would advance from this legislative session.

“We may have a few. We may have two, we may have three, we may have four. But let the people of Montana decide that,” Hinkle said.

Rep. SJ Howell, a Missoula Democrat, said they’d received many messages from constituents and people across the state urging lawmakers to not amend the Constitution or to do so in a frivolous way.

“I think that when we see multiple amendments stack up when we know we are not thinking seriously about one necessary amendment but rather a literal dozen amendments stacking up to the Constitution, it does feel like a level of unnecessary and troublesome monkeying with the Constitution that has served this state well for the last 50 years,” Howell said.

On Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee advanced House Bill 372 from Rep. Paul Fielder, a Thompson Falls Republican. The legislation would enshrine the state’s current methods of hunting, fishing and trapping.

During a hearing in mid-March, some groups raised concerns that if the constitution was changed as proposed in the bill it would conflict with irrigators’ or other water rights. But before the bill passed on a party-line vote, it was amended to say the right to hunt, fish, trap and harvest would not affect rights to divert, appropriate and use water or establish a minimum amount of water in a body of water.

The backdrop there is the fate of two bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature in 2021. One allowed concealed carry of firearms on campus and the other was presented as a protection of free speech for university groups. Since their passage, district court judges and the Montana Supreme Court found both trod over the authority granted to the Board of Regents of Higher Education, which is given full authority over campus matters by the state Constitution.

The committee amended the bill to say it could not be construed to allow the Legislature to direct curriculum.

The bill also passed on party lines with Republican support and Democratic opposition.

Also moving forward Wednesday is House Bill 551, from Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta. It would implement constitutional carry into the Montana Constitution, with approval from voters. There was no discussion on the bill before it passed on a party-line vote.

The committee voted down two referendums Wednesday, including one to revise the size and structure of the Districting and Apportionment Commission. That was killed off as another bill GOP legislative leadership supported advanced.

The committee also tabled House Bill 405 from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, which would have asked voters about a constitutional amendment to create citizen grand juries. Just three lawmakers voted for the bill, which was similar to a codification effort that also failed.