Proposed amendments to the Montana Constitution are in jeopardy of failing after a handful of Republican defections in the House and Senate, leaving in question if they'll reach the 100 votes necessary to advance to the 2024 ballot.

An amendment must secure the votes of two-thirds of the 150 lawmakers across both chambers in order to pass the Legislature. The measure then goes to voters to decide whether to amend the Constitution.

Republicans hold a legislative supermajority with 102 GOP lawmakers — 68 in the House and 34 in the Senate. That means Republicans could pass constitutional referenda with no support from minority Democrats.

Democrats have largely unified around the position that the state Constitution should not be amended, making the prospect of picking up votes from the minority party unlikely. That makes the GOP’s margin razor thin, with only three Republican opposing votes causing referenda to fail.

On Monday morning, the House heard several proposed referenda. With the exception of one measure that saw overwhelming bipartisan backing, others saw support ranging from 62 to 66 in favor on an initial vote. If those tallies hold on a final vote, that means the bill that cleared by the highest margin can't lose a single GOP vote in the Senate and the others would need to pick up very unlikely Democratic support.

Only one bill carrying a constitutional amendment died Monday, a proposal to give sheriffs the power to nullify federal law enforcement operations in their county.

House Bill 372

HB 372 from Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, would amend the “Harvest Heritage” clause of the Constitution in an effort to strengthen protections for hunting, fishing and trapping. The new language would include protections of current means and methods and state that hunting, fishing and trapping by citizens would be the preferred means of wildlife management.

The bill includes language that hunting, fishing and trapping rights do not diminish private property rights, and an amendment made in the House Judiciary Committee added further language stating that water rights could also not be trumped.

The current clause which was adopted by voters in 2004 states, “The opportunity to harvest wild fish and wild game animals is a heritage that shall forever be preserved to the individual citizens of the state and does not create a right to trespass on private property or diminution of other private rights.”

Fielder believes that language is not strong enough.

“That’s pretty weak, a heritage compared to a right,” he said, adding that practices could be “nickeled and dimed” away.

Fielder and other supporters of the legislation say the bill is necessary to deter citizen initiatives that take away certain practices, such as predator hunting, hunting with hounds or trapping. They point to 2016’s unsuccessful Initiative 177 which sought to ban trapping on public lands as an example.

The bill saw support from trapping, firearm and some hunting groups, but opposition from animal welfare advocates, trapping opponents and some other hunting and angling groups. Additional opposition from the Montana Stockgrowers Association and the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators also came as a bit of a surprise, with those groups concerned about adequately protecting private property and water rights.

The Stockgrowers have since moved from opposition to having no stance on the bill after the committee amendment. The group previously supported similar legislation in 2021.

The irrigators did not immediately respond to a request about its current position on the bill.

Democrats spoke against the bill, raising similar concerns as opponents in committee, but also taking a general stand against pushing constitutional amendments.

The bill passed on an initial vote of 62-38, losing five GOP votes.

House Bill 551

HB 551 from Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, proposes allowing concealed firearms to be carried under the Constitution without a permit in Montana.

The bill proposes amending the state Constitution’s language on the “right to bear arms.” Currently, the document states that any person may bear arms in defense of home, person and property, “but nothing herein contained shall be held to permit the carrying of concealed weapons.” HB 551 would strike that language and allow the carrying of a concealed firearm without a permit under the Constitution.

Knudsen said the bill would elevate carrying a concealed firearm to the same level as exercising any other constitutional right.

The bill again saw opposition from Democrats.

Rep. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, said the bill would go too far disallowing certain people from carrying concealed firearms or from prohibiting them in certain places.

Rep. Denise Baum, D-Billings, also expressed concerns about the ability to limit concealed carry in places such as college campuses, and said she believe the 1972 Constitution had deliberated the issue.

But Republicans pushed back, with Rep. Naarah Hastings, R-Billings saying that the bill is needed based on the fact some were suggesting limits could be places on where she could carry concealed for personal protection.

HB 551 passed on an initial vote of 65-35 with three Republicans voting with Democrats in opposition.

House Bill 915

Perhaps the most substantial change to the judicial branch proposed in the Legislature so far, eliminating election of Supreme Court justices and shifting to gubernatorial appointments, passed Monday on a 64-36 vote.

Four Republicans split off with Democrats on the vote. If that tally holds steady on the bill’s third reading vote Tuesday, HB 915 would have to pick up Democratic votes along with every Republican in the Senate in order to reach the two-thirds support it needs to reach the ballot in 2024.

The bill sponsor, Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, said the current arrangement effectively filters out fully qualified attorneys who refuse to engage in the combat of statewide elections and third-party spending. He listed several cases in which Supreme Court justices have warned of the perception of impropriety due to campaign contributions and expenditures independent of the candidate's campaign.

Opponents to the proposal on Monday pointed out the divergence in last year’s Supreme Court election, when Gov. Greg Gianforte endorsed one candidate and 54% of Montana voters selected the other. Mercer's proposal is also not a complete mirror of the federal appointment system with the U.S. Supreme Court. At the federal level judges are appointed for life; in HB 915, justices would only be appointed for an eight-year term.

Several Democrats referenced the elimination of the Judicial Nomination Commission by Republicans last session, noting the ongoing efforts by the majority to reshape the judiciary.

“We are seeing a slide of power into the governor’s office for our third branch and I think that should concern us all,” Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula said.

House Bill 517

On another tight margin, Rep. Mike Hopkins’ constitutional amendment to wrest power over constitutional rights on campus away from the Montana University System and the Board of Regents of Higher Education passed 66-34. The bill is House Bill 517.

Two bills passed by the 2021 Legislature sought to do so, but were struck down by the courts. One allowed concealed carry of firearms on campus and the other was a measure to protect free speech of university groups. Judges found both trod on the constitutional authority of the board of regents to dictate matters on campus.

Hopkins, a Republican from Missoula, told the House floor Monday that students who seek to challenge an alleged violation of their rights in court would likely be graduated by the time litigation concluded.

Senate Bill 534

A proposed amendment that would change how Montana’s independent redistricting commission operates suffered a setback Monday.

Three Republican Senators voted against Senate Bill 534, meaning if that vote holds, the bill won’t be able to pass with only GOP votes. Democrats adamantly opposed the legislation during a floor debate.

The amendment would force the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to adopt the legislative district map that splits the fewest cities, towns, counties and “communities of interest.” It would also bar the commissioners from discussing the political implications of the districts they draw.

“We want to keep partisan politics out of districting,” Sen. Tom McGillvray, the Billings Republican sponsoring the bill, said.

Opponents to the bill previously suggested during a committee hearing that as an inherently political process, those considerations wouldn’t go anywhere; they’d simply be kept out of the public record.

And Democrats on Monday argued that adding the requirement to minimize divisions of localities would put the commission at odds with the federal Voting Rights Act. Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, pointed to Browning as an example.

Prior court rulings have found the Voting Rights Act requires states to preserve majority-minority districts — those in which a majority of voters are members of a racial minority — in order to protect their rights to select candidates of their choice. In the most recent legislative map finalized earlier this year, the commission determined it had to divide the town of Browning in order to retain two of those majority-minority House districts.

“I think the reality is that there’s a lot of unintended consequences in this,” Lynch said.

Senate Bill 563

Unlike several other proposed constitutional amendments, one that would establish a mental health trust fund was overwhelmingly supported by the Senate on Monday.

Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City, noted that Montana has long had one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

“As someone who’s had a middle school classmate, Marines that I’ve served with and an extended family member turn to suicide, they’re the ones that affected me,” said Bogner, the bill’s sponsor. “That is why Senate Bill 563 is in front of you today, because we need a long-term, stable funding source to address this crisis.”

His bill wouldn’t appropriate any money, but would place on the November ballot a proposal to create the trust within the Constitution, meaning that any money appropriated to it later on can’t be taken out except by a two-thirds vote of the Legislature. It would set the size of the trust at $50 million.

One of his fellow GOP senators, however, questioned whether it is the most effective way to use state money to address mental health, noting that the original intent of the state’s coal severance trust fund has evolved over the years.

“The definition of ‘mental health’ will change,” Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, said. “However the money is going to be allocated, if somebody wants it, it can change.”

Bogner argued, however, that enshrining the trust in the state Constitution would "demonstrate Montana's dedication to addressing mental health issues."

The bill passed 41-9 on second reading.

Senate Bill 272

A constitutional amendment to give sheriffs the power to nullify federal law enforcement operations in their county died Monday on the Senate floor.

The bill sponsor, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, argued Monday the Constitution does not delegate law enforcement authority to the federal government.

A similar proposal from the House died roughly a month ago, when opponents pointed out the bill would quickly collapse under a constitutional challenge in court.

The Montana Police Protective Association testified against the bill in committee, arguing it would theoretically put county sheriffs in charge of city police chiefs.

The notion of so-called "constitutional sheriffs" is generally held by far-right groups seeking to push back against the federal government. Sen. Shannon O'Brien, D-Missoula, testified against the measure on the Senate floor on Monday, contending the Attorney General is clearly the top law enforcement official in Montana.