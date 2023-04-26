Three constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers appear to have fallen short of obtaining the requisite two-thirds supermajority approval, but in the final days of the session are riding on procedural maneuvers intended to clear that hurdle.

The state Senate on Wednesday voted 27-23 on House Bill 517 and 33-17 on House Bill 551, tallies that in a normal situation would have advanced those proposals.

However, neither bill carrying constitutional referenda received a two-thirds vote of approval in the House, and the additional Senate votes on Wednesday do not add up to the 100 votes needed to push the measures to voters on the 2024 ballot.

In an attempt to generate more votes, both bills were amended in the Senate this week with changes that were either negligible or theoretically made them more palatable to a wider number of lawmakers. And because of those amendments, both House bills will return to their original chamber for a second and last chance at the two-thirds vote.

Republicans have the supermajority to pass referenda this session, but acknowledged before the Legislature convened that getting 100 of the 102 GOP members to agree to any constitutional amendments would be a heavy lift.

Senate GOP leadership on Tuesday appeared resigned to the apparent fate of the bills regardless of the moves this week to advance them.

"Have at it — that's kind of my view," Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick told reporters Tuesday. "I mean candidly I don't think it's going to affect the outcome."

Democrats have opposed nearly every bill to amend the constitution this session. Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers shared Fitzpatrick's skepticism.

"I think they’re trying to make creative amendments to bring more votes on their side, they’re certainly not going to get any more votes out of our caucus on those," Flowers told reporters. "I think they won’t get what they need in their caucus either."

After Wednesday, House Bill 551 appears to have the best chance at a comeback. If approved by lawmakers, placed on the ballot and approved by voters in 2024, the proposal would enshrine the right to carry concealed firearms in the state Constitution.

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee changed one word in the bill, replacing an "or" with "and," aligning its language more closely with the Second Amendment but making no functional difference to the bill.

Wednesday's 33-17 vote on HB 551 is the first constitutional amendment to reach a two-thirds threshold in a chamber so far this session. The bill saw 65 votes in the House earlier this month, meaning its sponsor, Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, needs to pick up only two votes to pass the bill.

House Bill 517 seeks to overcome several judicial rulings upholding the Board of Regents of Higher Education as the deciding body when it comes to civil rights matters on campus. The bill initially intended to enshrine in the Constitution that the Legislature could require the board develop and adopt certain policies regarding civil rights — free speech and concealed carry on campus were both legislative ambitions that were struck down in the courts in recent years.

But the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday also amended this bill, this time narrowing the civil rights over which the Legislature has final say to freedom of speech and due process.

A third constitutional amendment, the so-called "Right to Hunt" in House Bill 372, appeared to die last week when it got a 26-21 vote in the Senate, falling short of the 100 votes it needs after getting 64 votes in the House earlier this month.

That bill was also amended in the Senate, and while the Legislature's bill tracker indicates HB 372 is procedurally dead, Senate GOP staff on Tuesday confirmed the bill will return to the House because of the amendment and get another chance to pick up 10 additional votes to advance.

A fourth constitutional amendment — Senate Bill 534 from Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings — had still been in the mix. That bill also failed to get its required two-thirds vote in the Senate but advanced to the House. However, Wednesday was the procedural deadline for constitutional amendments to return to their original chamber, meaning SB 534 is dead because the House never sent it back to the Senate.

Tom Kuglin and Sam Wilson contributed to this story.