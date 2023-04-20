Republican ambitions for amending the state Constitution failed to gain enough support in the Senate this week to translate to the 2024 ballot.

Constitutional referenda must obtain two-thirds support from both chambers of the Montana Legislature to land on the 2024 ballot.

Despite a GOP supermajority of two-thirds membership in both the House and the Senate, factions within the caucus have scuttled those ambitions from clearing the threshold. No amendments that began in the House saw two-thirds of support in that chamber, meaning they required some Democratic backing in the Senate to reach the ballot.

Instead, most of those that appeared this week in the Senate lost additional ground on the two-thirds threshold.

One constitutional amendment, House Bill 915, failed to get half of the Senate's support, falling Thursday on a 24-25 vote. That bill proposed to eliminate elections for the Montana Supreme Court and establish a gubernatorial appointment process similar to the U.S. Supreme Court's arrangement.

Another, House Bill 517, sought to ensure the Legislature had final say over constitutional rights on university campuses. Since the 2021 Legislature, two bills related to campuses have been struck down in the courts; one would have allowed concealed carry of firearms on campus and the other sought to protect free speech of student groups. The state Constitution gives oversight of all campus matters to the Montana Board of Regents of Higher Education.

That bill saw 61 votes in the 100-member House and 28 votes in the Senate, by percentage a smaller show of support. The bill is schedule for a third reading vote on Friday.

One exception had been Senate Bill 563, from Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City. The bill proposed to create a mental health trust in the state Constitution and had seen broad bipartisan support from the Senate on a 40-10 vote.

The House Judiciary Committee, however, shelved the bill on Tuesday after it failed to pass on a 3-16 vote.

"We just passed $350 million dollars for future mental health needs, and I'm still not sure where that's going," Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, said during the House Judiciary Committee hearing before the bill was tabled.

"I appreciate the spirit of the bill," Rep. Donavon Hawk, D-Butte, said following Carlson's statement. "This session, trying to figure out where our priorities are within the mental health crisis, it's just kind of hard to nail down, until we get our ducks in a row, to establish something like this and put it in the Constitution."

A constitutional referendum that would ask voters to consider amending the “Harvest Heritage” clause of the state Constitution lost Republican votes Thursday, making its eventual passage unlikely.

Rep. Paul Fielder’s House Bill 372 was approved by the Senate on a vote of 26-21, with four members of the Senate absent. But with the bill receiving only 64 votes in the House, that put the total votes at 90 and well short of the 100 needed to advance to the 2024 ballot.

HB 372 was amended while in the Senate, meaning it will move back to the House for votes considering the changes. The House has 68 Republicans, meaning it would need to pick up votes from Democrats to pass — Democrats have voted against all but one constitutional referendum.

Fielder and supporters of HB 372 do not believe the Constitution adequately protects hunting, fishing and trapping, citing a 2016 ballot initiative that sought to prohibit trapping on public lands. The initiative was unsuccessful, but HB 372 aimed to move hunting, fishing and trapping forward as rights and to protect current means and methods. The bill also includes language protecting property and water rights.

Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls carried the bill onto the floor, encouraging senators to vote for the legislation to ensure hunting, fishing and trapping is “not chipped away” by groups including those from outside Montana.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade spoke against the bill, echoing concerns from opponents about effects on wildlife management and private property rights.