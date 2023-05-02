There's an old saying at the Montana Legislature: Nothing is dead until sine die, the procedural motion to adjourn the session.

The apparent death of Senate Bill 442, however, may challenge that notion.

The bill was widely supported by both chambers in the Legislature, passing the House 82-17 and the Senate 48-1.

As warned by GOP leadership, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed the bill, preferring to rearrange the distribution of the growing marijuana tax revenues toward law enforcement than what was envisioned by SB 442. That bill was essentially an expansion of habitat conservation funding, rounding in county road repairs and veterans services.

However, as the Legislature adjourned in something of a stagger-step Tuesday, whether that veto is on solid ground was still the subject of quiet debate. The Legislature's constitutional check on the executive branch is the opportunity to override the governor's veto

The Governor's Office said Tuesday Gianforte vetoed the bill "sometime in the 2 o'clock hour."

The Senate passed its sine die motion close to 3:20 p.m.

At a quick glance, the Senate adjourning without acting on the governor's veto would mean that the veto was intact. The House was still in session, and by itself could not overturn the veto. The Senate, according to people familiar with the rules, could not poll members after sine die to overturn the veto, as typically done once the Legislature at large leaves the Capitol.

Prior to that adjournment, the governor's veto was not read across the rostrum, something of an official timestamp that the Legislature has been notified of the veto. The House, for example, heard officially of the veto hours later when it was read across the rostrum, also prior to its sine die motion.

Several lobbyists and lawmakers who supported SB 442 weighed their options Tuesday, opting not to attempt a single-chamber veto override. What comes next was not immediately clear Thursday night.

"The governor's decision to veto SB 442 is incredibly disappointing," Wild Montana and the Montana Wildlife Federation said in a joint statement Tuesday evening. "SB 442 is a shining example of how democracy is supposed to work, and vetoing it ignores this will of over 130 legislators, numerous counties, farmers, ranchers, veteran groups, conservation groups, and thousands of other Montanans who supported SB 442."

"We'll keep working to get this bill over the finish line, and we look forward to continuing working with county commissions, our neighbors in agriculture, and so many others who fought to build a bill that invests in all of us."

In his letter notifying the Legislature of his veto on Tuesday, Gianforte said the bill was sent to his desk without the appropriation, "a substantial technical issue."

That appropriation was intact but separately included in House Bill 868, a budget companion bill for highway and transportation items due to its implications for county roads.

Gianforte also took issue with the bill's pledge for the state to pay for county road repairs on an ongoing basis.

"As you know, the state is responsible for constructing, reconstructing, maintaining and repairing state highways and roads, and local jurisdictions for their local roads," Gianforte's letter reads. "In recent history, the state has never authorized ongoing state resources from the general fund for such local roads projects for local jurisdictions."

"Adopting the approach of Senate Bill 442 creates a slippery slope, an incentive for local jurisdictions to reduce their services while keeping taxes higher on their citizens," he continued.

Those who considered the bill dead due to Tuesday's procedural order of events included Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican.

"It came in before the sine die, but it doesn't matter, one chamber is still in progress so we are still in session, that bill is dead," Fitzpatrick told reporters. "Those guys just screwed themselves so bad, it really is an ironic twist to it all."

Fitzpatrick had repeatedly warned GOP lawmakers that SB 442 would meet a veto at the governor's desk. Still, the groundswell around the bill made it a tenacious force in the final weeks of the Legislature. Indeed, Fitzpatrick himself voted for the proposal on the Senate's final tally before sending it to Gianforte's desk.

Sen. Mike Lang, the Malta Republican who sponsored the bill, had repeatedly said during proceedings the bill represented a goal he's long held as a state lawmaker: to bring together outdoor recreationists and private landowners, who in his area often suffer vicious road damage on the geological mix often referred to as "gumbo."

Lang was initially disheartened Tuesday to learn the veto had been signed prior to the sine die motion.

"I've had defeats in my life before," he said. "You just got to go on and hope the guys pick up the bill next time."

He expected the veto would soon be at hand — legislative records show the bill sped through the administrative paperwork processing steps far faster than most bills at this point of the session, although such a pace is not unheard of for certain priority matters.

However, by the end of the night, Lang, who is termed out, was seen moving quickly through the House of Representatives speaking with legislators, seemingly back in the game.