Montana’s congressional delegation and a representative from one of the state's eight Native American tribal nations appeared at the Capitol Monday to deliver individual addresses to a joint session of the Legislature.

State lawmakers took a day off from regular business on the House and Senate floor for the occasion, which saw a number of state officials and former lawmakers in attendance.

Much of the afternoon session was spent narrating Washington, D.C.'s gridlocks and encouraging Montana's Legislature to keep citizens front and center. And in an arena where one party typically dominates the daily agenda, many delegates made a pitch to lawmakers to work toward common ground.

Sen. Jon Tester

Speaking first, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester argued that Montana has made “great progress since the pandemic uprooted our economy,” while noting the turnaround has been felt nationwide.

“The work we’ve done at the federal level to get our economy back on track, along with the targeted federal tax relief dollars that I was able to deliver to Montana during the pandemic, is one of the reasons our state was fortunate enough to have a government surplus,” Tester said, referring to the historic $2.5 billion budget surplus that state lawmakers are currently figuring out how to spend.

Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2007, Tester served as a state senator from Big Sandy for four sessions. He suggested the Legislature should use the state’s historic windfall to support less-affluent Montanans instead of “handing out checks to the wealthy and well-connected.”

“Government can play a commonsense role in assuring that any hard-working family that chooses to lay down their roots here in Montana can have a fair shot at a decent life,” he said. “But to put it plainly, rich folks don’t need the help.”

He cast the surplus as an opportunity for the Legislature to address the affordable housing crisis in Montana, along with a dearth of childcare opportunities and a recent wave of nursing home closures throughout the state.

Tester ended his speech with a pitch for the Republican-dominated Legislature to reach across the aisle to find bipartisan solutions.

“If we’re too busy fighting each other, Montanans will lose and our foreign adversaries like China will win,” he said.

Sen. Steve Daines

Up next was Montana’s junior U.S. senator, Republican Steve Daines. He laid out a contrasting view of Washington, D.C., giving credit for Montana’s post-pandemic economic success to its Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who took office a little over two years ago.

“Because of this foundation that the governor is laying, with your help and your leadership and the resolve of working Montanans, the state of our state is strong and getting stronger.”

Daines focused much of his speech on national issues that Republicans frequently used to criticize the Biden administration: migrants crossing the southern border; record-breaking inflation; and fentanyl.

“And now this Chinese spy balloon fiasco,” Daines added, referencing a national news story that each member of the delegation mentioned during their speeches. “... President Biden is empowering our enemies and he’s putting American national security at risk.”

He also attacked Biden for pursuing energy policies that reduce fossil fuel reliance and for revoking a key permit to build the Keystone XL Pipeline, a large section of which would have passed through Montana.

Daines also lingered on his recent time in “Twitter jail,” which recently drew national news coverage for the Montana senator. His official Twitter account was temporarily disabled after he changed his profile image to a photo of himself and his wife posing in hunting clothes with a freshly shot antelope.

The decision was reversed after an outcry from the right, and Daines described his conversations with multi-billionaire Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO who Daines said promised a policy change “to accept different values rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world.”

“The coastal elites are seeking to change our Montana way of life,” Daines said.

Rep. Ryan Zinke

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke came to the state Capitol less than two months into his term as Montana's congressman in the newly created western U.S. House district.

“I can tell you in my absence, D.C. hasn’t gotten any better,” he told the House floor. "But so be it, we have to face a lot of challenges, as you know." Zinke was previously Montana's lone representative in Congress from 2015-2017.

Zinke’s speech strung together several points about congressional spending, lands management, foreign affairs and energy development.

Last fall Zinke won the first election to Montana's new district, but said its issues are singular, like pushing back on the federal direction of wildlife management of both grizzly bears and sage grouse. A divisive character in his own right, Zinke often linked each point back to working together.

“Sometimes you’ve got to find commonality,” Zinke said. “What is common among us? It should be the Constitution of the United States.”

Zinke asked people to stand for the Constitution, bringing Democrats, many of them clapping half-heartedly, to their feet along with their enthusiastic counterparts in the supermajority.

Rep. Matt Rosendale

Appearing in the Capitol for the second time this session, second-term Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale recalled the political drama in which he and other hardline Republicans in the U.S. House Freedom Caucus disrupted the Speaker of the House election in early January.

Rosendale was the star of a gathering a month ago when the Montana Freedom Caucus officially announced its launch before a packed gallery.

Rosendale noted on Monday the delegation had spent time describing how Congress is floundering, but he had an inside view of the Speaker's race that forced concessions by now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California.

The Republicans' small majority, Rosendale said, turned out to be a blessing in that it gave the Freedom Caucus leverage to withstand McCarthy's election until he agreed to meet with them.

"There's a lot of people that think the red wave didn't come and it was a problem. No, that gave us a rare, rare opportunity to sit down and restore the body of Congress, so that is a functioning system again," Rosendale said.

Chairman Tom McDonald

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald began his speech talking about the diversity in his community. Non-Native people outnumber the 5,000 Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribal citizens who live on the Flathead Reservation, which spans 1.3 million acres in northwest Montana.

McDonald said tribes “were the first caretakers for thousands of years of this land we now call Montana” and said that relationships were “memorialized by treaties and agreements with the United States reserving our permanent homelands.”

While other speakers focused on specific issues, McDonald’s speech centered on unity.

McDonald admitted that “learning about our differences is like learning another language” but added, “To embrace and celebrate our diversity makes our state stronger and better prepared for challenges and opportunities.”

McDonald recognized several lawmakers, from both parties, for their efforts to support tribal communities. He cited bills like a resolution recognizing the boarding school experience, creating a missing persons response team training grant, requesting a study on missing youth and solidifying the Indian Child Welfare Act in Montana. He also celebrated the members of the American Indian Caucus and State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee and thanked the governor’s office for “a productive relationship”

McDonald emphasized the importance of education, language preservation, economic opportunity, natural resource management and combating the fentanyl epidemic, all while stressing the need for meaningful collaboration.