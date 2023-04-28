The state Senate on Friday gave their initial OK to a bill that includes several different housing proposals, including a scaled-down version of the governor's HOMES Act that was killed off when it was its own bill.

The House at the start of this month voted down Gov. Greg Gianforte's initial $200 million proposal to create a revolving loan fund to help communities pay for expanding water, wastewater, stormwater, streets, roads, curbs and gutters for new and rehabilitated areas.

Now there's $107 million for that idea in House Bill 819, from Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, along with several other approaches to address the cost and availability of housing, one of the biggest issues coming into the legislative session.

Called the Montana Community Reinvestment Act, the bill cleared the Senate on a 39-10 vote Friday and will head back to the House for approval of changes made in the Senate.

Senate carrier Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, called it a "conglomeration" of housing bills that have come up this session and a "multifaceted plan to address affordable, attainable housing for Montana workers."

In an earlier committee hearing, Jessie Luther, representing the Montana Attainable Housing Alliance, broke down the bill into three parts.

Part 1 is a regional revolving fund that buys down mortgages for eligible households earning between 60-140% of median income. The homes are then deed-restricted so owners earn 1% of equity per year. This is funded through $50 million in one-time only money from the budget surplus. The money goes to the Department of Commerce, which transfers the money to Community Reinvestment Organizations, which are regional organizations that will manage this program. Regions get money based on the percentage of the state gross domestic product in their area. Local governments must offer matching money to start the program, and as homeowners either buy out the deed restriction or the home is sold at market value, those funds go back into the local revolving fund to be used to buy down mortgages for other eligible homeowners.

There’s also $6 million that will go for target communities’ matches, which are counties with a population of 15,000 or less and within 30 miles of facilities that house at least 100 state inmates or behavioral health patients, so targeted at Warm Springs.

The second part of the bill is an infrastructure revolving loan fund that gets started with $107 million in one-time only surplus funds. Loans from the fund are capped at $1 million, or half of the projected project cost. Loans can cover the cost of demolishing, expanding and extending water, wastewater, stormwater, street, road, curb, gutter and sidewalk infrastructure for new or rehabilitated residential development.

To be eligible for loans from the revolving fund, projects must have residential development at a minimum gross density of 10 units per acre. At least $7 million of the fund must be prioritized for the target communities near state facilities.

The third part increases the amount of money the Board of Housing administers through the coal severance tax loans for people earning low and moderate incomes. The bill would increase the existing $15 million in spending authority to $65 million. The interest rates for the loans are a minimum of 3% after an amendment in the Senate Finance and Claims Committee.

The fourth part is $12 million for the Community Reinvestment Organizations in target communities with a plan for building housing for workers at the state facilities in the target communities.

In the Senate, Sen, Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, advocated for the bill by saying it was a bipartisan effort.

"This is the bill, this is the work of all of us together," Hill said. "They say we don't work together, but gosh darnit this is it."

Senate leadership in a caucus Friday afternoon called the part of an endgame package that must advance to reach the end of the legislative session, and of other bills in that category it received some of the strongest support.

Green, when speaking to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, said the bill is the result of months of work by legislators and housing industry groups.

“We have extracted several of the best concepts from many of the other housing bills,” Green said. “ … This bill has a real opportunity to help the people of Montana.”

In the same hearing, Ryan Evans, Gianforte’s assistant budget director, said the governor supports the bill now that it has a shrunken concept of his HOMES Act.

“As you might know we had the HOMES proposal by Rep. Hopkins that we did propose, much of that HOMES proponent now has now been incorporated into Rep. Green’s bill,” Evans said.

Evans said that everyone from the governor’s office to legislators came into the session wanting to address housing and while there’s not total agreement on the best ways to do that, “we wholeheartedly believe this is the vehicle to get it done,” Evans said.