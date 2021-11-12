Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program

Some legislators earlier this week raised concerns about the equity of a school tax credit program the state Legislature dramatically expanded earlier this year.

In April, lawmakers passed a bill that increased the amount a person could claim as a tax credit by either donating to a public school or to a scholarship program for public or private schools. The cap went from $150 to $200,000.

A provision in the updated law also gives donors greater control over where their money goes if given to public schools. That, along with a $1 million cap on donations in the 2022 tax year, has some lawmakers worried larger districts could dominate contributions. The law passed on mostly party-line votes, with Republican support and Democratic opposition.

“The concern is that the folks that might donate to this might be in those larger school districts like Kalispell and ... some of the larger areas and that some of the smaller schools might not be able to take advantage of this to the level that might happen in some of the larger school districts,” said Sen. Jill Cohenour, an East Helena Democrat who heads the interim revenue committee. “That's where the disparity might take place.”

Montana’s school funding model has long struggled with funding equity. In 1985 a coalition of more than 60 poorer school districts in the state filed a lawsuit saying Montana's funding model didn’t provide the same opportunities to all students. A district court judge found in 1987, in a ruling upheld by the state Supreme Court, that Montana had failed in meeting constitutional requirements of equity in education.

Legislators held a special session in 1989, passing a bill that created the guaranteed tax base system, meant to equalize poorer and wealthier districts. More lawsuits questioned the sufficiency of that approach, which then spawned further legislation over the decades aimed at equalizing funding across districts.

A report provided to lawmakers during the interim meeting earlier this week illustrated the disparity in where tax credit donations went during the first four and a half years of the program.

Before the changes made earlier this year, taxpayers could direct their donations to one of 11 geographic regions or to one of the seven largest districts in the state. If a taxpayer didn’t designate a region or district, the funding was allocated based on their address.

From 2016, the first year of the program, to 2021, the Bozeman School District saw the most funding, at $4,893, making up just over 21% of all contributions. The Great Falls School District came in second, at 14% of all contributions.

Nine districts or regions received less than $1,000, including the Kalispell School District at $428, or just 8% of what Bozeman received.

“There’s quite a disparity,” state Sen. Shannon O’Brien, a Democrat from Missoula, said during the committee meeting. “'I’m looking at $143 total in region five (Cascade, Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum and Wheatland counties) and I'm looking at $3,135 in region 11 (Chouteau, Glacier, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties). And then Great Falls (School District) received $3,278.”

In the first year of the program, only 43 districts received distributions, with 39 of those receiving $20 or less.

In 2018, the year the most money was donated to the program at $9,291, a total of 357 districts got distributions and only 79 received more than $20.

“Many of the counties did not receive very much money over this timeframe,” Megan Moore, a research analyst for the Legislative Services Division, told the committee. “Just a few were above the $1,000 and many were under $1,000. … This method of distributing donations to school districts and multi-county regions resulted in small distributions to many school districts."

Moore also noted a now-decided challenge to the U.S. Supreme Court over the rules the Department of Revenue wrote to implement the program under a previous Democratic administration could have slowed the number of tax credits claimed.

The new law also changes the process for money donated to public schools.

Starting next year, taxpayers who want to claim the credit will contact school districts directly, which will then get preapproval from the state Department of Revenue to make sure the $1 million cap, which is expected to increase over time, hasn’t been reached. If it hasn’t, the district will then accept the donation and give the taxpayer a receipt to use when filing their tax return.

O’Brien raised concerns about the possibility of taxpayers in a larger district rushing to make donations to reach the $1 million threshold before other districts could accept donations.

“Has there been any consideration or discussion on the equity issue and looking at ways to ensure that my constituents in Missoula don't rush the stage, so to speak, and make contributions to Missoula County Public Schools and we hit that million dollar threshold and Missoula students get in, and Seeley Lake High School students get loads of cash and Butte or Ekalaka students suffer?” O’Brien asked.

Tony Zammit, the deputy chief legal counsel for the state Department of Revenue, told O’Brien there was not a look at equity issues “because that’s not what the statute provides for.”

On the student scholarship organization side of the program, Zammit said, at least one group informed the revenue department it anticipated a lot of people donating right at the start of the new year.

State Sen. Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson who carried several tax bills in the most recent session, suggested the committee look at other states with tax credit programs to see how they addressed equity issues. But Moore noted most other states use a grant process to award funding and don’t have donors direct money to schools.

Bob Story, the executive director of the Montana Taxpayers Association, predicted the issue of equity and access to education programs will “eventually raise its head in a lawsuit sometime and the state will have to deal with that.”

Story asked the committee if they were familiar with what’s happening in the rural small town of Winifred, where wealthy benefactor Norm Asbjornson is financing a $40 million upgrade to the school.

Citing that example, state Sen. Brain Hoven, a Republican from Great Falls, said he believed the donations will mostly go to small districts around the state.

“I think the districts that will benefit the most are the rural districts, where you have rural benefactors like is happening in Winifred,” Hoven said. “I think we’re going to see the rural districts benefit more than anyone else.”

It’s not clear how districts have spent their donations so far. The existing law requires districts to report to Office of Public Instruction how they spend the money, but of the 400 districts that have received distributions, only three have reported, Moore told the committee.

An elementary school in Richland County spent $25 on employee benefits, Moore said, and the Rapleje elementary and high school districts reported spending less than $4 on supplies and materials.

The update to the law earlier this year eliminated the reporting requirement, though some on the committee expressed an interest in requiring some form of it.

