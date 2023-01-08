Complaint questions lieutenant governor's rental from nonprofit

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras issued an official denial recently in response to an ethics complaint filed by state Democrats alleging she lived in a house owned by a nonprofit affiliated with a lobbyist and his foundation and that the arrangement could violate ethics codes.

In December, the Montana Democratic Party filed an ethics complaint against Juras with the Commissioner of Political Practices. The complaint alleges that Juras resides at least part-time at a residence near the Capitol and owned by the Montana Family Institute.

The institute is a nonprofit aligned with the Montana Family Foundation. Both the institute and foundation are led by Jeff Laszloffy, who through the foundation has long been a proponent of conservative political causes, lobbying on issues such as promoting school choice and opposing abortion.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed 15 bills in 2021 supported by the foundation, according to the complaint.

The complaint included records from before Juras took office and questions the arrangement, such as whether she was paying rent or whether her rent was below market value. Either would constitute a gift and violation of state ethics laws for public officials.

“This prohibition was established to assure that public officials in Montana perform their duties for the benefit of the people of Montana, and not for private interests,” the complaint states.

Commissioner Jeff Mangan, who stepped down at the end of December, requested a response from Juras. In that response, she provided documents showing that she did pay to live in the home and contends her rent is at fair market value.

Juras’ reply to the commissioner, provided to the Montana State News Bureau through a records request, calls the complaint “false, unsubstantiated, scurrilous, and politically-motivated.”

In November 2020, Juras entered into a rental agreement for a home in a neighborhood near the Capitol then owned by the Gianforte Family Charitable Trust. Juras writes that she was informed by now-First Lady Susan Gianforte that the home would be transferred to the Montana Family Institute that December, prior to the inauguration of Greg Gianforte and Juras as governor and lieutenant governor.

Property records indicate that the home is a two-bed, one-bath and her rental agreement states rent was set at $1,125 in 2020.

The rental agreement has been modified at least twice to include Juras absorbing costs for utilities and snow removal. The rent went up 11.1% to $1,250 at the beginning of the year, the reply states.

Juras defends the rates, saying they were “negotiated at arm's length and reflect a fair market rental value representative of rents paid within the area for comparable properties.” The filing includes an affidavit from Laszloffy echoing assertions from Juras. Both documents point to another property in the neighborhood owned by the institute, which they say is rented for $1,200 to support Juras’ rent as at fair market value.

The Democrats’ filing includes a footnote from the real estate website Zillow to identify median rent in Helena as $1,850, and states a home in the neighborhood could command a higher rent.

An examination of available rental homes in Helena on Friday returned few results and none in the immediate neighborhood.

A determination on the complaint will depend on the appointment of a new commissioner by Gianforte. The commissioner will also face confirmation by the Montana Senate.

A legislative committee tasked with advancing a group of applicants for Gianforte to consider deadlocked last month along party lines. The governor may now appoint a commissioner of his choosing that meets the qualifications of the job.