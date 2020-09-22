Complaint filed against PSC candidate disputing residency

Before 2019, Brown was registered to vote in Helena.

Meloy sent a letter to Reynolds disputing the response on Aug. 31, and the political practices complaint was submitted a few weeks later.

“Montana Democrats will pursue whatever avenues necessary to hold Mr. Brown accountable, make sure the people of the 14 counties in PSC District #3 have representation on the PSC, and defend the integrity of this vital race,” Luckey said in a statement.

Brown said he planned on using Reynolds’ letter in his response to the complaint.

“What I find very disappointing but also telling about the Democratic Party is that they didn’t tell Commissioner of Political Practices that the county already rejected their complaint,” Brown said.

In 2008, Richard Motta ran against Jesse Laslovich for Senate District 43, which covers Granite County and parts of Deer Lodge and Powell counties. Motta argued that Laslovich violated legislative candidate residency rules.

Though Laslovich lived and worked in Helena, he was registered to vote in Deer Lodge County and returned there when not in Helena to work. Dennis Unsworth, the Commissioner of Political Practices at the time, ruled Laslovich didn’t break any rules.