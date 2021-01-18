Compensation for wrongly incarcerated gets unanimous support in committee

The state House Judiciary Committee last week unanimously passed a bill to compensate people who have been wrongfully incarcerated, setting the proposal up for a debate on the House floor.
House Bill 92 would pay those wrongfully incarcerated $60,000 per year in prison and another $25,000 for each year wrongfully under probation or parole. The funding would come from the state's risk management and tort defense division in Department of Administration. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, and had the support of committee chair Rep. Barry Usher, R-Laurel, both on the interim committee that drafted the legislation over the last year.
“We held them incarcerated for however long, 10, 12, 15, 20 years,” Usher said during the committee hearing on Friday. "We owe them something. And for them to have to wait to sue is why we’re bringing this bill, so we can get them quicker money so they can live and not have to live on the street, be homeless or whatever."
Usher's comment came after some debate in the committee about an amendment that would require the wrongfully convicted to pay back any money from their compensation spent on attorneys fees if the person decides to sue for more money than the compensation allotted to them. Another amendment would have barred the claimant from suing the state in district court.
Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, said the purpose of the bill was to deter people from suing the state after they've been exonerated. Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, concurred, saying that the compensation shouldn't be used to sue the state for more money.
"I think the state has done its due diligence at that point to right a wrong," Berglee said. "If they feel that that right hasn’t made them whole and they wish to pursue that, that’s their prerogative but I think the state has done, at that point, its due diligence."
Both amendments failed.
Usher said during the hearing that just 10% of people who are wrongfully incarcerated sue the state for damages after receiving compensation like that in the bill, and added there are just four people in Montana who have been exonerated and would be eligible for the compensation.
Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, argued before the final vote to approve the bill that the wrongfully convicted should retain the right to sue.
"We’re talking about a minuscule number of wrongfully convicted innocent human beings who were incarcerated and lost time from their life and the state needs to make that right," Carlson said. "If they feel — and I would say they are the ultimate judge — that they are not getting the compensation they deserve, then they should have the right to pursue that."
The House could debate the bill this week.