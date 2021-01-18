Compensation for wrongly incarcerated gets unanimous support in committee

The state House Judiciary Committee last week unanimously passed a bill to compensate people who have been wrongfully incarcerated, setting the proposal up for a debate on the House floor.

House Bill 92 would pay those wrongfully incarcerated $60,000 per year in prison and another $25,000 for each year wrongfully under probation or parole. The funding would come from the state's risk management and tort defense division in Department of Administration. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, and had the support of committee chair Rep. Barry Usher, R-Laurel, both on the interim committee that drafted the legislation over the last year.

“We held them incarcerated for however long, 10, 12, 15, 20 years,” Usher said during the committee hearing on Friday. "We owe them something. And for them to have to wait to sue is why we’re bringing this bill, so we can get them quicker money so they can live and not have to live on the street, be homeless or whatever."

Usher's comment came after some debate in the committee about an amendment that would require the wrongfully convicted to pay back any money from their compensation spent on attorneys fees if the person decides to sue for more money than the compensation allotted to them. Another amendment would have barred the claimant from suing the state in district court.