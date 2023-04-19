The state House on Wednesday approved a bill removing counties from the equation when it comes to compensating people who were wrongfully convicted.

Supporters said the new dynamic should help avoid protracted and costly litigation over the compensation claims. House Bill 423, from Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, also realigns the process as lawmakers originally intended. The measure passed Wednesday on a 48-52 vote and is now headed to the governor's desk.

When the Legislature passed the initial compensation package during the 2021 Legislature, Gov. Greg Gianforte sent the bill back with an amendatory veto to put counties on the hook for 75% of the compensation. Without the change, Gianforte would not approve the bill. So the House, having worked on the proposal for two years and seeking to ink some measure into law, reluctantly obliged.

The 2021 bill established a compensation plan of $60,000 per year wrongfully imprisoned and $25,000 for each year the person spent under probation or parole, as well as a $5,000 transition assistant grant for people who are released from prison. In order to collect the claim, a person still must provide a "proffer of actual innocence" to a district court.

The only case to test the new program so far is staged in Missoula County, where Cody Marble seeks compensation for his 15 years in and out of prison on a rape conviction the county attorney's office later said "lacks integrity."

Missoula County officials, facing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation claims from Marble, have since reversed course, now arguing in court filings Marble's conviction was sound.

"This is the fix to that," Sen. Barry Usher, R-Yellowstone County, argued on the Senate floor last week. Usher was among the legislators who developed the initial compensation program in conjunction with the Montana Innocence Project in the two years leading up to the 2021 session.

Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican and former federal prosecutor, had successfully grafted counties back into the process with an amendment to HB 423 earlier this session. Last week, the Senate passed the bill with an amendment that once again stripped them off.

In arguing against the Senate amendment reversing his own, Mercer during Wednesday's House debate contended local jurisdictions that investigated and prosecuted the cases that resulted in wrongful convictions should remain liable.

"In the arc of the cases where there has been litigation based upon wrongful convictions, with the exception of one case, the liability that has resulted from that litigation has always been placed upon counties," he said.

Mercer also warned Gianforte could again return the bill with the same choice as last session: keep counties on the hook or the bill would be vetoed.

Usher, however, indicated on the Senate floor last week Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras had OK'd removing counties from the process during negotiations before the session to fix components of the process on display in Marble's case.

"(We) found some problems in the last two years, we got some stakeholders together — lieutenant governor, (Montana) Innocence Project, (Department of Justice), counties, everybody — negotiated to make the fixes that we needed," Usher said.

The Governor's Office did not immediately respond Wednesday to an email seeking clarity on Gianforte's position on the bill as passed by the House.