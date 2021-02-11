Committee tables private land hunting bill opposed by tribes

A Montana House committee on Thursday tabled a controversial bill heard earlier this week that saw supporters push for hunting on private lands in Indian reservations but significant pushback from tribal leaders who saw the bill as an affront to tribal sovereignty.
The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee voted 13-5 to table House Bill 241 brought by Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan. Seven of the committee’s 12 Republicans voted with all six Democrats to table the measure. The committee did not debate the bill before Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, moved to have it tabled and triggered the vote.
Reservations are generally made up of three types of landownership: trust lands owned by the tribe, trust land owned by tribal members, and private fee land including that owned by non-tribal members. The tribes, sometimes in cooperation with the state of Montana, manage fish and wildlife within the borders of the reservation including issuance of hunting licenses.
The bill sought to overturn a 70-year-old state rule prohibiting the use of state hunting licenses to hunt big game on fee land located inside Montana’s seven reservations. Supporters of the bill believed the rule diminished their private property rights as the tribe’s restricted big game hunting to tribal members only. As non-tribal members but landowners, they had to leave the reservation to hunt rather than hunt on their own property, they said, as well as deal with thing like crop damage.
HB 241 saw significant opposition from tribal leaders and attorneys. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the ACLU, and some conservation groups also came in as opponents.
Tribal leaders argued that current rules derived from treaties, negotiations and litigation affirm tribes’ authority to manage fish and wildlife within the boundaries of their reservations including on privately owned land. That authority had been affirmed in both state and federal court, and repealing the state’s rule would threaten tribal sovereignty, lead to litigation and damage the relationship between tribes and the state, they said.
