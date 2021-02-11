Committee tables private land hunting bill opposed by tribes

A Montana House committee on Thursday tabled a controversial bill heard earlier this week that saw supporters push for hunting on private lands in Indian reservations but significant pushback from tribal leaders who saw the bill as an affront to tribal sovereignty.

The House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee voted 13-5 to table House Bill 241 brought by Rep. Joe Read, R-Ronan. Seven of the committee’s 12 Republicans voted with all six Democrats to table the measure. The committee did not debate the bill before Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, moved to have it tabled and triggered the vote.

Reservations are generally made up of three types of landownership: trust lands owned by the tribe, trust land owned by tribal members, and private fee land including that owned by non-tribal members. The tribes, sometimes in cooperation with the state of Montana, manage fish and wildlife within the borders of the reservation including issuance of hunting licenses.